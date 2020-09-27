Menu
Submit an Obituary
Mark Allen Cyrus
1972 - 2020
Mark Allen Cyrus

Mark Allen Cyrus, 48, of Huddleston, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at his residence. He was born on Wednesday, January 19, 1972, in Lynchburg, a son of Margret Dudley Cyrus who survives and the late Preston E. Cyrus Sr.

He was a Master Mechanic.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Kristie Cox Cyrus; his brother, Preston E. Cyrus Jr. and wife, Lynette; his step-children, Kody Hancock, Sierra Hancock, Tyler Hancock; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Bedford. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 27, 2020.
Just found out of Mark's passing. We had a lot of good times, and he taught me a lot over the years Woking together. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Lawrence Hancock
September 26, 2020