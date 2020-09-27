Mark Allen Cyrus



Mark Allen Cyrus, 48, of Huddleston, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at his residence. He was born on Wednesday, January 19, 1972, in Lynchburg, a son of Margret Dudley Cyrus who survives and the late Preston E. Cyrus Sr.



He was a Master Mechanic.



In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Kristie Cox Cyrus; his brother, Preston E. Cyrus Jr. and wife, Lynette; his step-children, Kody Hancock, Sierra Hancock, Tyler Hancock; as well as several nieces and nephews.



Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Bedford. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

