Mark Thomas Preas
1970 - 2021
BORN
1970
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Inc. - Gretna
307 N Main St
Gretna, VA
Mark Thomas Preas

December 15, 1970 - September 11, 2021

ALTAVISTA

Mark Thomas Preas, age 50 of Altavista, died on Saturday, September 11, 2021.

Born December 15, 1970 in Lynchburg, he was a son of Joan Cocke Sowell of Altavista and the late Wesley David Preas. Mr. Preas was predeceased by his stepfather, Robert "Bobby" Wingfield Sowell Jr.; one sister, Katina Annette Sowell; and one brother, David Preas. Mark was a member of Penuel Baptist Church and a talented artist. He enjoyed cooking, making up new recipes, drawing, and fishing. He was a kind hearted man willing to help others in need.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by two daughters, Amanda Preas of Lynchburg and Sydney Preas of Altavista; the mother of his children, Tracey Preas of Altavista; two brothers, Tony Preas of Bedford, and Michael Sowell of Altavista; a niece, Jessica Pillow of Gretna; and three great-nieces.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Colbert-Moran Chapel by the Rev. Carl E. Berger. Burial will follow in Altavista Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends from 6:30 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Colbert-Moran Funeral Home and other times will be at the residence of Tracey Preas, 340 Peerman School Road, Altavista.

Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Visitation
6:30p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Inc. - Gretna
307 N Main St, Gretna, VA
Sep
16
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Inc. - Gretna
307 N Main St, Gretna, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Inc. - Gretna
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I found out about this yesterday from Papa Tubby. Joan I´m so sorry for your loss. I knew Mark but never had many interactions with him but when I did he was very nice. Prayers for you in this difficult time.
Chris Lewis
Friend
September 19, 2021
Please accept my sincere condolences and know that you all are in my thoughts and prayers.
Jennifer Milton
Friend
September 15, 2021
Joan and family sorry to hear of your loss.May god be with you during this difficult time.



Tina Wells Lloyd












TINA WELLS LLOYD
Friend
September 15, 2021
I am so very sorry for your loss, and I want you to know that I will be praying for strength, peace, and comfort for you and your family. My husband and I have always thought allot of The Glenn Family. God Bless you all.
Laura Dudley
Neighbor
September 15, 2021
So sorry for your loss,Our thoughts and prayers are with you all

Joyce Bolen
Yvonne Hall
Yvonne Hall
Friend
September 14, 2021
So sorry to hear about Mark prayers are with your family
Sherrena Shupe
Friend
September 14, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Sharon Goad
Friend
September 14, 2021
