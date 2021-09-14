Mark Thomas Preas
December 15, 1970 - September 11, 2021
ALTAVISTA
Mark Thomas Preas, age 50 of Altavista, died on Saturday, September 11, 2021.
Born December 15, 1970 in Lynchburg, he was a son of Joan Cocke Sowell of Altavista and the late Wesley David Preas. Mr. Preas was predeceased by his stepfather, Robert "Bobby" Wingfield Sowell Jr.; one sister, Katina Annette Sowell; and one brother, David Preas. Mark was a member of Penuel Baptist Church and a talented artist. He enjoyed cooking, making up new recipes, drawing, and fishing. He was a kind hearted man willing to help others in need.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by two daughters, Amanda Preas of Lynchburg and Sydney Preas of Altavista; the mother of his children, Tracey Preas of Altavista; two brothers, Tony Preas of Bedford, and Michael Sowell of Altavista; a niece, Jessica Pillow of Gretna; and three great-nieces.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021 at Colbert-Moran Chapel by the Rev. Carl E. Berger. Burial will follow in Altavista Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 6:30 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Colbert-Moran Funeral Home and other times will be at the residence of Tracey Preas, 340 Peerman School Road, Altavista.
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 14, 2021.