Dr. Mark Wayne Steinhoff
Dr. Mark Wayne Steinhoff, age 76, of Madison Heights, passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021.
A visitation will be held from 4 until 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Whitten Monelison Chapel. A Celebration of life will follow at 5 p.m. with Pastor Spencer Drake officiating. Burial will be held later in New York.
. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services Monelison Chapel, Madison Heights is serving the family.
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 26, 2021.