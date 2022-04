Dr. Mark Wayne SteinhoffDr. Mark Wayne Steinhoff, age 76, of Madison Heights, passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021.A visitation will be held from 4 until 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Whitten Monelison Chapel. A Celebration of life will follow at 5 p.m. with Pastor Spencer Drake officiating. Burial will be held later in New York.To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com . Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services Monelison Chapel, Madison Heights is serving the family.