Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dr. Mark Wayne Steinhoff
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 South Amherst Highway
Madison Heights, VA
Dr. Mark Wayne Steinhoff

Dr. Mark Wayne Steinhoff, age 76, of Madison Heights, passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021.

A visitation will be held from 4 until 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Whitten Monelison Chapel. A Celebration of life will follow at 5 p.m. with Pastor Spencer Drake officiating. Burial will be held later in New York.

To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services Monelison Chapel, Madison Heights is serving the family.

Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 4:45p.m.
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 South Amherst Highway, Madison Heights, VA
Sep
28
Celebration of Life
5:00p.m.
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 South Amherst Highway, Madison Heights, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Monelison Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Whitten Monelison Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
MARK was an awesome neighbor and will be greatly miss.
nelda sours
September 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results