Mark Timothy TollerAugust 1, 1963 - March 12, 2021Mark Timothy Toller, 57, of Lynch Station, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021 at his residence. He was born on Thursday, August 1, 1963 in Lynchburg, a son of John Coleman Toller Sr. and Louise Tweedy Toller who survive.In addition to his father and mother, he is survived by his brothers, John C. Toller Jr. (Rhonda), Bobby A. Toller; his sisters, Regina Gibson (Clinton), Janice Moss (Steve).The family will receive friends beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Christian Life Church and a funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Dennis Nichols officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Hermon United Methodist Church Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Huddleston.