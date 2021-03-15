Menu
Mark Timothy Toller
1963 - 2021
BORN
1963
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Huddleston
11351 Leesville Road
Huddleston, VA
Mark Timothy Toller

August 1, 1963 - March 12, 2021

Mark Timothy Toller, 57, of Lynch Station, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021 at his residence. He was born on Thursday, August 1, 1963 in Lynchburg, a son of John Coleman Toller Sr. and Louise Tweedy Toller who survive.

In addition to his father and mother, he is survived by his brothers, John C. Toller Jr. (Rhonda), Bobby A. Toller; his sisters, Regina Gibson (Clinton), Janice Moss (Steve).

The family will receive friends beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Christian Life Church and a funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Dennis Nichols officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Hermon United Methodist Church Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Huddleston.

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
16
Visitation
11:30a.m.
Christian Life Church
VA
Mar
16
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Christian Life Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Huddleston
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear about Timmy's prayers for your family
Allen Mathews
March 16, 2021
Sorry for your loss prayers for family god bless
michael cox
March 15, 2021
Regina,so sorry for your loss prayers for you and your family
BrendaTrent
March 15, 2021
