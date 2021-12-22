Marsha Larson Engelstad
December 8, 1940 - December 17, 2021
Marsha Larson Engelstad, 81, of Forest, Va., passed away peacefully on Friday, December 17, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Harold and Ruth Larson. She leaves to cherish her memory two children, Kendra Turner (Clint) of Lynchburg, and Brian Engelstad (Anna) of Knoxville, Tenn.; grandsons, Alec Tyler and Xavier Jackson Engelstad; sisters, Jan Larson Markham (Eddie) and Debra Larson Bratager (David); nieces, Beth Dimaggio (Joe) and Jane Jessee (Greg); nephews, Erik and Aaron Bratager; grandnephew, Garrett Jessee; and grandnieces, Sarah Jessee and Jennah Dimaggio.
Marsha was born on December 8, 1940, in Deer Lodge, Mont., to Mel and Ruth Wertman. After graduating high school in Larimore, North Dakota, Marsha earned her teaching degree at Valparaiso University and a Master's in Education at Lynchburg College. Marsha was a caring elementary school teacher for many years in Massachusetts, California and Virginia.
Traveling, gardening and rocks were her passions. She could often be found working in the yard well after dark planting, watering and weeding. She earned the title of Master Gardener and was happy to share her joy of gardening with others. The Gem and Mineral Society meetings and rock shop Stones N'Bones provided her with wonderful friends and helped her add to her beautiful crystal collection.
Marsha's motto was Carpe Diem. She didn't waste too much time cleaning house. She got out every chance she could for craft shows, concerts and shopping. Her laughter inspired others to just go out and "have fun" as she'd always insist.
She was very dedicated to her children and grandchildren, making sure they had many educational and travel opportunities. She traveled to France and Spain with them. She once surprised her son and his family with a trip to Washington DC to see the sights and explore the museums. Alec and Xavier loved visiting their grandmother as she took them to Amazement Square, Country Cookin or La Villa Italian Restaurant.
Christmas was Marsha's favorite time of year. She delighted in holiday light rides, tree decorating, Bing Crosby on the record player and time spent with family.
Marsha had a lifelong love of animals. She volunteered with the Campbell County shelter and adopted several dogs, cats and birds.
As per her request, there will not be a traditional memorial service. Please consider donating to Friends of Campbell County Animal Control, her favorite charity. https://www.friendsofcampbellcounty.org/
Diuguid Funeral Services, 434-385-8900, is serving the family.
Published by The News & Advance from Dec. 22 to Dec. 26, 2021.