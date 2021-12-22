Menu
Marsha Larson Engelstad
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory - Wiggington Road Chapel - Lynchburg
811 Wiggington Road
Lynchburg, VA
Marsha Larson Engelstad

December 8, 1940 - December 17, 2021

Marsha Larson Engelstad, 81, of Forest, Va., passed away peacefully on Friday, December 17, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Harold and Ruth Larson. She leaves to cherish her memory two children, Kendra Turner (Clint) of Lynchburg, and Brian Engelstad (Anna) of Knoxville, Tenn.; grandsons, Alec Tyler and Xavier Jackson Engelstad; sisters, Jan Larson Markham (Eddie) and Debra Larson Bratager (David); nieces, Beth Dimaggio (Joe) and Jane Jessee (Greg); nephews, Erik and Aaron Bratager; grandnephew, Garrett Jessee; and grandnieces, Sarah Jessee and Jennah Dimaggio.

Marsha was born on December 8, 1940, in Deer Lodge, Mont., to Mel and Ruth Wertman. After graduating high school in Larimore, North Dakota, Marsha earned her teaching degree at Valparaiso University and a Master's in Education at Lynchburg College. Marsha was a caring elementary school teacher for many years in Massachusetts, California and Virginia.

Traveling, gardening and rocks were her passions. She could often be found working in the yard well after dark planting, watering and weeding. She earned the title of Master Gardener and was happy to share her joy of gardening with others. The Gem and Mineral Society meetings and rock shop Stones N'Bones provided her with wonderful friends and helped her add to her beautiful crystal collection.

Marsha's motto was Carpe Diem. She didn't waste too much time cleaning house. She got out every chance she could for craft shows, concerts and shopping. Her laughter inspired others to just go out and "have fun" as she'd always insist.

She was very dedicated to her children and grandchildren, making sure they had many educational and travel opportunities. She traveled to France and Spain with them. She once surprised her son and his family with a trip to Washington DC to see the sights and explore the museums. Alec and Xavier loved visiting their grandmother as she took them to Amazement Square, Country Cookin or La Villa Italian Restaurant.

Christmas was Marsha's favorite time of year. She delighted in holiday light rides, tree decorating, Bing Crosby on the record player and time spent with family.

Marsha had a lifelong love of animals. She volunteered with the Campbell County shelter and adopted several dogs, cats and birds.

As per her request, there will not be a traditional memorial service. Please consider donating to Friends of Campbell County Animal Control, her favorite charity. https://www.friendsofcampbellcounty.org/

Diuguid Funeral Services, 434-385-8900, is serving the family.
Published by The News & Advance from Dec. 22 to Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
The Lynchburg Alumni Association expresses our sincere condolences to the family.
The Lynchburg Alumni Association
January 12, 2022
I am so sorry for your loss of Marsha -- I work at the YMCA and I had to honor of spending lots of time with Marsha on many of the active-adult trips that she participated in -- you are so correct -- she definitely lived the motto - Carpe Diem!!!! I will miss her laughter and story telling! Prayers to the family.
Paula Dahl
December 28, 2021
Marsha was a cherished member of the Class of '59 and confirmed her faith at Our Savior's Lutheran Church here in Larimore with many of us. I believe I was visiting with Marsha in Larimore when Kendra decided to do karaoke. I can't remember the song, but I remember she sang very well. The class will be sending a donation to Marsha's favorite charity in her memory. Clarene Johnson Wasness
Larimore High School Class of 1959
Friend
December 26, 2021
We had the pleasure of living next door to Marsha for more than ten years. She was a kind, gentle soul. I remember her gardening in her back yard, tending to her flowers and plants until dusk. She truly cared about her neighbors, and we feel honored to have been among them. Our thoughts go out to her two children and her grandchildren.
Susan and Bill Tedder
December 24, 2021
Mrs. Engelstad must have been an incredible woman!! Brian is one of the kindest people I know. We are saddened to hear of her passing. May memories of her bring joy to the loved ones in her life. Brian and Kendra, you will remain in our prayers. We love you.
Theresa Chambliss
December 23, 2021
To Kendra and Brian, We were saddened to hear about your mother. She was such a kind, sweet lady. Cherish the memories, as they last forever! Sending love and prayers! Tom and Sharon Patterson
Tom and Sharon Patterson
December 23, 2021
We loved spending time with Marsha. She was kind, hospitable, and always ready with a story or memory to make us smile. Her gardens amazed and inspired me. She served as an example of a strong, independent woman. So grateful that we got to know Brian´s mom.
Katie, Heidi, and Hannah Arroyo
Family
December 22, 2021
We were sorry to hear of your mother's passing. Our prayers and thoughts are with you and your family.
The Furr Family
December 22, 2021
Kendra and Brian, I was so sorry to read about the loss of your mother. I didn´t know her, But, I know she had to be special to have two such nice children.
Charlotte Duis
December 22, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to Kendra and family. Marsha was the sweetest person and we loved getting to know her through our shared love of rocks! She will be missed - Thom & Linda
Linda Noble
Friend
December 22, 2021
Deepest sympathies to her family. She was such a kind and caring lady. God bless Kendra and Brian in the coming days, weeks, and months.
Dianne Foster
Friend
December 22, 2021
Dear Kendra and Brian, I am so sad to read of your mother´s passing this morning. I taught with her for several years and enjoyed knowing her every day. She was always so warm and caring, and she totally adored both of you. She will be missed. Sending you my deepest sympathy at this time.
Blair Rumney
Work
December 22, 2021
Such a beautiful lady! The world is a better place because of Marsha´s time here. She will be sorely missed.
Barbe Shackelford
December 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 13 of 13 results