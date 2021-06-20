Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Martha Anne Francis Helms
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Martha Anne Francis Helms

Martha Anne Francis Helms, 96, passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Runk & Pratt of Leesville Road.

Martha Anne was born in Roanoke, Va., to the late Fred Grover Francis and Martha Murrell Francis.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Thomas Christopher Helms, LCDR, USNR, and sons, Fred Thomas Helms and Wayne Crenshaw Helms, as well as her brother, Wilson Murrell Francis.

Martha Anne was a loving mother to Anne Christopher Helms Cooper and husband Bill, and Lee Thomas Helms, MD., and wife, Sandi, as well as nine grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

The funeral has been changed to 11 a.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, at Tharp Funeral Home Chapel, Lynchburg, Va., with visitation starting one hour prior. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Roanoke, Va., at 2 p.m.

The family request donations be made to the American Heart Association.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
25
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Tharp Funeral Home Chapel
Lynchburg, VA
Jun
25
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Tharp Funeral Home Chapel
Lynchburg, VA
Jun
25
Interment
2:00p.m.
Evergreen Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Tharp Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.