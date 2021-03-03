Martha Noreen Cash Coulson
Martha Noreen Cash Coulson, of Lynchburg, passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jean "Paul" Paul Coulson Jr.
Born in Lynchburg, on May 3, 1943, Martha was the daughter of the late Cecil McKee "Jack" Cash and late Virginia Reba Mays Cash.
Martha grew up in Amherst County and later attended Lynchburg College to get a degree in Education. Martha retired from Campbell County Schools having taught Art at Brookville High School and Rustburg Middle for 30 years. After retirement, she continued to teach Art to the young and old alike. In the past few years, she led the Lynchburg Painted Ladies where she cherished the friendships old and new. Martha enjoyed playing the piano for her family and friends. It brought her so much joy. She was a member of Heritage United Methodist Church in Lynchburg where she enjoyed teaching the little ones in Sunday School and decorated for the Thanksgiving service. She also attended Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church in Amherst County from time to time throughout the years.
She is survived by her son, Jean Paul "Jay" Coulson III and his wife, Suzanne Inge Coulson; and two grandchildren, Sydney Taylor Coulson and Joshua McKee Coulson. She leaves behind many cousins that were more like sisters and brothers along with her aunts, Loree Mays and Magdalene Mays.
Special thanks to Angie, Linda, Pam, Judy, John, Dwight and David for the special assistance and care throughout the years.
What started with her grandchildren and continued with many others….Love You 6!
A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m., Friday, March 5, 2021, in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service by the Rev. Bob Michalides with burial to follow in Mt. Pleasant UMC Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m., Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Heritage Funeral Service, 427 Graves Mill Road.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heritage UMC, 582 Leesville Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502, Mt. Pleasant UMC Cemetery, 650 Thrasher Creek Road, Amherst, VA 24521, or your favorite charity
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 3, 2021.