Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Martha Noreen Cash Coulson
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Road
Lynchburg, VA
Martha Noreen Cash Coulson

Martha Noreen Cash Coulson, of Lynchburg, passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jean "Paul" Paul Coulson Jr.

Born in Lynchburg, on May 3, 1943, Martha was the daughter of the late Cecil McKee "Jack" Cash and late Virginia Reba Mays Cash.

Martha grew up in Amherst County and later attended Lynchburg College to get a degree in Education. Martha retired from Campbell County Schools having taught Art at Brookville High School and Rustburg Middle for 30 years. After retirement, she continued to teach Art to the young and old alike. In the past few years, she led the Lynchburg Painted Ladies where she cherished the friendships old and new. Martha enjoyed playing the piano for her family and friends. It brought her so much joy. She was a member of Heritage United Methodist Church in Lynchburg where she enjoyed teaching the little ones in Sunday School and decorated for the Thanksgiving service. She also attended Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church in Amherst County from time to time throughout the years.

She is survived by her son, Jean Paul "Jay" Coulson III and his wife, Suzanne Inge Coulson; and two grandchildren, Sydney Taylor Coulson and Joshua McKee Coulson. She leaves behind many cousins that were more like sisters and brothers along with her aunts, Loree Mays and Magdalene Mays.

Special thanks to Angie, Linda, Pam, Judy, John, Dwight and David for the special assistance and care throughout the years.

What started with her grandchildren and continued with many others….Love You 6!

A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m., Friday, March 5, 2021, in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service by the Rev. Bob Michalides with burial to follow in Mt. Pleasant UMC Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m., Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Heritage Funeral Service, 427 Graves Mill Road.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heritage UMC, 582 Leesville Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502, Mt. Pleasant UMC Cemetery, 650 Thrasher Creek Road, Amherst, VA 24521, or your favorite charity

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Rd, Lynchburg, VA
Mar
5
Service
11:00a.m.
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Rd, Lynchburg, VA
Mar
5
Funeral service
1:30p.m.
Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church Cemetery
650 Thrashers Creek Road, Amherst, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
MY DEEPEST SYMPATHY.... MAY THE MEMORIES YOUR LOVED ONE LEFT WITH YOU COMFORT;SUSTAIN EACH OF YOU DURING THIS TIME OF LOSS ....
Joan Rogers
March 5, 2021
Jay, Suzanne and family, I am so sorry to hear of your mother´s passing. She was my art teacher back at RMS in the early seventies, and I have never forgotten her or all the lessons she taught me. She was a joy and a blessing in my life. You have my deepest sympathy.
Donna Keesee Hobbs
March 4, 2021
Sending my Prayers and Love to her dear family, She was so Lovely to myself and encouraged Art to my dear Brother, David Duff. Lovliness like Hers, will never be forgotten. She was Beautiful and a Blessing. God bless your dear family..
Deborah Goughnour
March 4, 2021
I loved Mrs. Coulson she was my art teacher at Rustburg. I still remember the things she taught us. I'm so sorry for your loss.
Anne Saunders
March 3, 2021
My prayers to Jay and family As I remember cousin Martha,I fondly recall others of our loving family those who have gone on to glory! How blessed we are to have such a family. What a great reunion is happening in heaven for Martha right now!
Freda Mays Sanford
March 3, 2021
Ronnie Cash
March 3, 2021
There are some that bring a light so great to the world that even after they are gone the light remains. That was Martha and she will be greatly missed. Martha will live forever in our hearts and minds. Your family are in our thoughts and prayers.
Linda Knight and Dwight Mays
March 3, 2021
My heartfelt condolences to Martha's family. Although I only knew her for a relatively short time I couldn't have asked for a better next door neighbor. My visits with her were always very pleasant and she displayed multiple acts of kindness... holiday cards and bringing a gift to welcome me to the neighborhood, etc. I enjoyed our conversations when visiting, especially those discussions about art. She will be greatly missed.
John Seminatore
March 3, 2021
There was no one quite like Ms Coulson. I spent years decorating bulletin boards for her in the summers when there was no daycare, and a year as her aide. She was a great teacher who was an even more amazing person. I am grateful to have seen her just a few years ago. She will be deeply missed.
Kady Dudley
March 3, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of Martha´s passing, she was beautiful person always pleasant and very positive. Martha was a dedicated teacher whose students respected her and enjoyed her classes.
Everett and Alison Chadbourne
March 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results