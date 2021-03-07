Martha Anne Francis Helms
Martha Anne Francis Helms, 96, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Runk and Pratt of Leesville Road. Martha Anne was born in Roanoke Virginia, to the late Fred Grover Francis and Martha Murrell Francis. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Thomas Christopher Helms, LCDR USNR; and sons, Fred Thomas and Wayne Crenshaw Helms. Martha Anne was also predeceased by her brother, Wilson Murrell Francis.
Martha Anne was a loving mother to Anne Christopher Helms Cooper and husband, Bill, and Lee Thomas Helms M.D. and wife, Sandi. Also surviving is her devoted niece, Suzanne Sprenger; nephew, Michael Francis and Nettie; as well as numerous great-nieces and nephews. She is survived by nine grandchildren, Laura Crenshaw Turpin and husband, Pete, Brenton Wayne Helms and wife, Jennifer, William Harvey Cooper III and wife, Abbie, Anne Meade "Daisy" Clemmons and husband, Chris, Kathryn Helms Henley, Emily Yvonne "Vonnie" Kostecko, Thomas Christopher Helms II, and Regan, Katherine Grace Toller and Matt, and Elizabeth Jeanne Gudde and Sheldon. Also, she is survived by 23 great-grandchildren.
Martha Anne graduated from Jefferson Senior High School in Roanoke, Virginia, as well as attended Lynchburg (then) College. She worked for many years at Sweet Briar College as secretary to the Dean and Faculty. Her greatest accomplishment was raising her four children; and she was a devoted mother to her children and grandchildren who called her "Honey." Her hobbies included sewing, cooking, knitting, gardening, doll collecting and refinishing and repairing antiques with her husband Tom. She enjoyed Garden Club and the Suburban Woman's Club. She is a member of Peakland United Methodist Church, but had been a member of the Baptist church for many years.
The funeral was postponed by the pandemic but will be at the Tharp Chapel, Lynchburg on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 11 a.m. with visitation at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Evergreen Burial Park in Roanoke, Virginia, at 2 p.m.
If considering donations, the family requests donations to the American Heart Association
and the American Cancer Society
The family wishes to thank her caregivers at Runk & Pratt, Leesville Road. Especially helpful were Alice Bryant, Alice Powell, Deborah, Faye and Shantara.
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 7, 2021.