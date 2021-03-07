Menu
Martha Anne Helms
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Martha Anne Francis Helms

Martha Anne Francis Helms, 96, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Runk and Pratt of Leesville Road. Martha Anne was born in Roanoke Virginia, to the late Fred Grover Francis and Martha Murrell Francis. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Thomas Christopher Helms, LCDR USNR; and sons, Fred Thomas and Wayne Crenshaw Helms. Martha Anne was also predeceased by her brother, Wilson Murrell Francis.

Martha Anne was a loving mother to Anne Christopher Helms Cooper and husband, Bill, and Lee Thomas Helms M.D. and wife, Sandi. Also surviving is her devoted niece, Suzanne Sprenger; nephew, Michael Francis and Nettie; as well as numerous great-nieces and nephews. She is survived by nine grandchildren, Laura Crenshaw Turpin and husband, Pete, Brenton Wayne Helms and wife, Jennifer, William Harvey Cooper III and wife, Abbie, Anne Meade "Daisy" Clemmons and husband, Chris, Kathryn Helms Henley, Emily Yvonne "Vonnie" Kostecko, Thomas Christopher Helms II, and Regan, Katherine Grace Toller and Matt, and Elizabeth Jeanne Gudde and Sheldon. Also, she is survived by 23 great-grandchildren.

Martha Anne graduated from Jefferson Senior High School in Roanoke, Virginia, as well as attended Lynchburg (then) College. She worked for many years at Sweet Briar College as secretary to the Dean and Faculty. Her greatest accomplishment was raising her four children; and she was a devoted mother to her children and grandchildren who called her "Honey." Her hobbies included sewing, cooking, knitting, gardening, doll collecting and refinishing and repairing antiques with her husband Tom. She enjoyed Garden Club and the Suburban Woman's Club. She is a member of Peakland United Methodist Church, but had been a member of the Baptist church for many years.

The funeral was postponed by the pandemic but will be at the Tharp Chapel, Lynchburg on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 11 a.m. with visitation at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Evergreen Burial Park in Roanoke, Virginia, at 2 p.m.

If considering donations, the family requests donations to the American Heart Association and the American Cancer Society.

The family wishes to thank her caregivers at Runk & Pratt, Leesville Road. Especially helpful were Alice Bryant, Alice Powell, Deborah, Faye and Shantara.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
26
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive P.O. Box 15008, Lynchburg, VA
Jun
26
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive P.O. Box 15008, Lynchburg, VA
Jun
26
Interment
2:00p.m.
Evergreen Burial Park
Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Tharp Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My greatest sympathy and regards to you all. I remember the picture Jennifer posted, Aunt Pearl and Uncle Ira's 50th was a great time. We all remember the great times.
Kathryn Britton Shaver
March 7, 2021
Thinking of all of you and sending my deepest condolences and love.
Jennifer Helms Abrams
March 7, 2021
