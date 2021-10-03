Menu
Martin Wayne Gibson
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Altavista
809 Main Street
Altavista, VA
Martin Wayne Gibson

March 11, 1940 - October 1, 2021

Martin Wayne Gibson, 81, of 26 Evergreen Lane, Lynchburg, died on Friday, October 1, 2021 at his home.

He was born March 11, 1940 in Altavista, a son of the late Martin Clay Gibson and Lorene Dillard Gibson. He was a retired painter and United States Army Veteran.

He is survived by one son, Jeffrey Wayne Gibson and his wife, Rachel of Hurt; two daughters, Cindy Gibson Forrester and her husband, Wes of Sioux Falls, S.D. and Kimberly Angel of Lynchburg; one brother, Paul Clay Gibson and his wife, Cheryl of Hurt; two sisters, Wanda Gibson Amos of Hurt and Donna Gibson Eades and her husband, Curtis of Hurt; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider the Salem VA Medical Center, 1970 Roanoke Blvd., Salem, VA 24153.

The family would like to thank Wayne's special friends and care givers Patricia, Stephanie and Amy.

Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista is in charge of arrangements.

Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.

Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service

809 Main Street, Altavista, VA 24517

Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 3, 2021.
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service - Altavista
My family has known Wayne for many years. He worked with them in the BARBOUR'S Paint business, & we thought alot of him. He was always friendly & greeted you with a smile. He always enjoyed a good conversation. The family is in our thoughts & prayers.
Debbie Barbour Middleton
October 3, 2021
