Martin Wayne Gibson
March 11, 1940 - October 1, 2021
Martin Wayne Gibson, 81, of 26 Evergreen Lane, Lynchburg, died on Friday, October 1, 2021 at his home.
He was born March 11, 1940 in Altavista, a son of the late Martin Clay Gibson and Lorene Dillard Gibson. He was a retired painter and United States Army Veteran.
He is survived by one son, Jeffrey Wayne Gibson and his wife, Rachel of Hurt; two daughters, Cindy Gibson Forrester and her husband, Wes of Sioux Falls, S.D. and Kimberly Angel of Lynchburg; one brother, Paul Clay Gibson and his wife, Cheryl of Hurt; two sisters, Wanda Gibson Amos of Hurt and Donna Gibson Eades and her husband, Curtis of Hurt; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider the Salem VA Medical Center, 1970 Roanoke Blvd., Salem, VA 24153.
The family would like to thank Wayne's special friends and care givers Patricia, Stephanie and Amy.
Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista is in charge of arrangements.
Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 3, 2021.