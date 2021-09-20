Marvin Edward Mandeville
Marvin Edward "Ed" Mandeville, 88, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at his residence.
Born in Princeton, West Virginia, December 23, 1932, he was the son of the late Paul Edward Mandeville and Pauline Wimmer Mandeville. He was retired from Flowers Bakery after 20 years of service, prior to that he worked for Kerns Bakery. Ed was a jack of all trades and he could fix almost anything. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and great-great grandfather.
Ed was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Virgie Helm Mandeville and one brother, John R. Mandeville.
He is survived by two sons, Stephen Mandeville and wife, Myrtle of Forest and Larry Mandeville and wife, Shirley of Ronceverte, W.Va.; three grandchildren, Robert Mandeville, Paul "Paco" Mandeville, and Kenny Mandeville; one great granddaughter, Makenzy; four great grandsons, Logan, Malachi, Teagan, and Dominic; and one great-great granddaughter, Della Rae.
A service celebrating his life will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with Pastor Jack Barrett officiating. Interment will follow in Virginia Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Bethel Baptist Church, 2550 Bethel Church Rd., Evington, VA 24551.
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 20, 2021.