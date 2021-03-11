Mary Hope Stephens Andrews
March 22, 1936 - March 2, 2021
Mary Hope Stephens Andrews, 84, of Lynchburg, died on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Nathan Adelson Hospice in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Born on March 22, 1936, in Brandywine, Md., she was the daughter of James Bishop Stephens
and Mary Helen Hodgkinson Stephens. She was a long and faithful member of Quaker Memorial Presbyterian Church.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lewis Andrews; her brothers, Austin Kinyard Stephens, Shelby B. Stephens, and Thomas D. Stephens; and her sisters, Dale Bagby and Audrie Cottrill.
Mrs. Andrews is survived by her children, Stephanie Andrews Jones and husband, Randall of Las Vegas, Marybeth Andrews ZurLippe and husband, Jan-Hendrik of Hubert, N.C., Robert Douglas Andrews and wife, Amy of Arvada, Colo.; three grandchildren, Brent and wife, Amy Collier, Eric ZurLippe, Brynn ZurLippe; two great-grandchildren, Cameron Collier and Dylan Collier; and two siblings, J. Austin Stephens and wife, Betty, of Chesapeake, Va., and John P. Stephens of Forest, Va.
Mary will be interred with her husband, Robert in the columbarium at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Nev.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of Nathan Adelson Hospice in Las Vegas, Nevada for the compassionate and tender care given to our mom, grandmother, and sister.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you contribute to the Nathan Adelson Hospice Foundation. Please visit their website at www.NAH.org
or call 702-938-3910.
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 11, 2021.