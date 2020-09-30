Mary Ann Overby Stanley
Mary Ann Overby Stanley of Nathalie, Va., passed away on September 26, 2020. She was born in Halifax County, Va., on August 31, 1936, and was 84 years of age. She was the daughter of the late Charlie Samuel Overby and the late Willie Buntin Overby. She was married to the late Louis Edward "Punk" Stanley.
She was a member of Beth Car Baptist Church. Mary Ann her late husband Punk owned and operated Punk's Self Service, a community staple of Nathalie, Va.
Mary Ann O. Stanley is survived by her children, Grant Edward Stanley (Artur Cusatis) of Manchester England, and Melanie Ann Stanley (Lee Scripture III) of Columbia, N.C.; granddaughter, Madison Chase Mitchell (Dylan Sigmon) of Lincolnton, N.C.; lifelong friend, Dean Tuck of Lynchburg; siblings, Deborah Wilkins of Alton, Ronnie Overby (Marie) of Halifax, and Lynn Overby (Annie Sue) of Virgilina; siblings-in-law, Sonny Hill, Dean Tuck and Judy Overby, countless beloved nieces, nephews and many friends in the Nathalie community.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Charlie Overby Jr., Helen Overby Hill, Frances Overby Tuck, Raymond Overby and John Overby.
A celebration of life service for Mary Ann and Punk Stanley will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Catawba Baptist Church.
The family of Mary Ann would like to thank the Halifax County Sheriff's Department, Liberty Volunteer Fire Department, and countless community member, agencies and volunteers who assisted in the search for Mary Ann. The outpouring of support and love has truly touched our family.
For memorials please consider Beth Car Baptist Church, 25 Church Street, Halifax, VA 24558, or Halifax County Dog Squad, P.O. Box 418, South Boston, VA 24592.
Online condolences may be directed to www.powellfuneralinc.com
. Arrangements are by: Powell Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1603 Wilborn Ave., South Boston, VA 24592.