Mary Ann Crawford Paris, age 87, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
She was born on July 31, 1933, in Crozet, Va. She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Scott "Pete" Paris; mother, Savannah Virginia "GiGi" Armstrong Crawford; father, Guy E. "Guy Guy" Crawford Sr.; and brothers, Guy E. Crawford Jr., John Wendell "Crow" Crawford and Harry Lewis "Buddy" Crawford.
Mary Ann was married to the love of her life, Pete Paris, for a whopping 65 years!! In those wonderful years they had many adventures including raising their two daughters. Mary Ann helped and supported Tracie and Teri in all their endeavors, including the choirs they were in at First Baptist Church and the bands at Vance Junior High and the Tennessee High School Mighty Viking Band. She and Pete were avid band boosters and she was Momma Paris to all band members during the seven years her daughters were members of the THS band.
She is survived by her daughters, Teri Paris and Tracie Pinkerton and husband, Tim; grandchildren, John Pinkerton and wife, Lauren, and Abby Geary and husband, Ryan Geary; and sister, Regina Alleene Crawford Mayberry.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Fort Hill Memorial Park, 5196 Fort Avenue, Lynchburg, Va., with Dennis Cross officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association
