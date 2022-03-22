Menu
Mary Adams Blair
FUNERAL HOME
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Inc. - Gretna
307 N Main St
Gretna, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Graveside service
Mar, 24 2022
2:00p.m.
Spring Hill Cemetery
Mary Adams Blair

EVINGTON, Va.

Mary Adams Blair, age 83, of Evington, died on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Autumn Care Nursing and Rehab Center.

Born on January 8, 1939, in Lynchburg, she was a daughter of the late Roy Thomas Adams and Lena Mae Shelton Adams. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles Vaden Blair Sr.; one daughter, Gale Hall Throckmorton; one grandson, Adam Blair Witt; four brothers, Bobby Adams, Billy Adams, Buddy Adams, and Roy Adams; one sister, Clarice Almond; and one son-in-law, N.E. Witt.

Mrs. Blair was a Charter Member of Lynchburg Church of Christ and she retired from General Electric. She enjoyed flower gardening, camping, fishing, going to the beach, and spending time with her family and grandchildren.

She is survived by two sons, Charles "Bo" Blair Jr. and wife, Cheri, of Forest, and Scotty Blair and wife, Jeanette, of Gretna; one daughter, Susie Witt of Lynchburg; 12 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren

Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Spring Hill Cemetery by Ray Eure, Minister. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Colbert-Moran Funeral Home.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of Runk and Pratt on Leesville Road and the staff of Autumn Care Nursing and Rehab of Altavista for their love and care.

Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com.
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 22, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Scotty, Jeanette, and family, We are so sorry to hear about the loss of your loved one. You and your family are in our prayers and thoughts. With love and hugs. R.L., Jr, Ricki, R.L, III. The Mattox Family.
Ulrike Mattox
Friend
March 21, 2022
Susie, Scotty, Bo and families, I'm so sorry for your loss of your sweet Mama. Please know that you all are in my thoughts & prayers. Praying for God's comfort for each of you.❤
Mary Hall
Friend
March 21, 2022
So sorry to learn of the death of LouLou ! She was one of the sweetest ladies that I've ever know. Prayers for her children and grandchildren. She is enjoying her time now with Charles the love of her life . ❤And her daughter Gayle and her precious grandson Adam Blair Witt. God bless all of you.
Barbara Loving
Friend
March 20, 2022
Very Sorry for the passing of Lulu she was a sweet lady.Much love for the family in this time of grief and pain.Y'all are in our prayers
Jessica Wilson
Friend
March 20, 2022
I am so sorry Scotty! Prayers for you and the entire family! It's so hard to loss our mom's ❤
Madeline Clark
Family
March 20, 2022
