Mary Adams Blair
EVINGTON, Va.
Mary Adams Blair, age 83, of Evington, died on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Autumn Care Nursing and Rehab Center.
Born on January 8, 1939, in Lynchburg, she was a daughter of the late Roy Thomas Adams and Lena Mae Shelton Adams. She was predeceased by her husband, Charles Vaden Blair Sr.; one daughter, Gale Hall Throckmorton; one grandson, Adam Blair Witt; four brothers, Bobby Adams, Billy Adams, Buddy Adams, and Roy Adams; one sister, Clarice Almond; and one son-in-law, N.E. Witt.
Mrs. Blair was a Charter Member of Lynchburg Church of Christ and she retired from General Electric. She enjoyed flower gardening, camping, fishing, going to the beach, and spending time with her family and grandchildren.
She is survived by two sons, Charles "Bo" Blair Jr. and wife, Cheri, of Forest, and Scotty Blair and wife, Jeanette, of Gretna; one daughter, Susie Witt of Lynchburg; 12 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren
Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Spring Hill Cemetery by Ray Eure, Minister. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Colbert-Moran Funeral Home.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of Runk and Pratt on Leesville Road and the staff of Autumn Care Nursing and Rehab of Altavista for their love and care.
Colbert-Moran Funeral Home, Gretna is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.colbertmoran.com
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 22, 2022.