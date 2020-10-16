Mary Braxton TurnerMary Braxton Turner has a home in God's kingdom as she entered in her Lord's court on October 14, 2020. She was born on February 4, 1936, to the union of the late Edward Braxton and the late Charlotte Collins Braxton of Madison Heights, Va.Sadly after 58 years of marriage in 2013, she lost her partner and best friend. She is now reunited with her beloved husband, Alton T. Turner Sr. She was also preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.Mary found her spiritual home at the Scott Zion Baptist Church at an early age and later joined the Mt. Peeler Baptist Church where she served on the Deaconess Board and sang in the Senior Choir. She remained faithful to her Lord until her death.She leaves to mourn one brother, Edward Braxton and one sister-in-law, Magnolia Braxton, both of Madison Heights; two daughters, Charlotte Horsley of Lynchburg, and Catherine Austin (Marvin) of Concord; two sons, Stephen Turner (Twila) of Laurel, Md,, and Alton Turner Jr of Lithonia, Ga.; five grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and two great great-grandchildren. The impact of her life was felt by many and will continue to be felt as her memories are shared by a host of relatives and friends.A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Archer Creek Burial. Please continue to follow the rules and regulations for COVID-19.Community Funeral Home directing