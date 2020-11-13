Mary Bruffy Kitts
Hardee's lost their most loyal customer on November 10, 2020. Mary B. Kitts, 75, of Rustburg, passed away on Tuesday in her home surrounded by family and her beloved dogs that never left her side.
The youngest of five children, she was born and raised in the Lynchburg area by loving parents, Bill and Merle Bruffy both of whom left us far too early in life.
She was the loving mother of three, including a stepson that she loved as her own. She worked hard to support her family with many years of service at Lynchburg Foundry and eventually had to be forced to retire from her job as a scaler with Georgia Pacific.
She was an avid bowler, loved to play the slots when her bank account allowed, and was known for greeting everyone at work or play with candy and a mischievous grin. She had a heart as big as the ocean and never hesitated to reach out to those in need; be it family, friend or stranger- in fact sometimes the stranger the better.
She had an intense love for all animals but especially her dogs Pup and Rambo. They were known for barking every time anyone came near her but have been silent since her death, despite strangers in the home, as if they know that she is no longer in need of their protection and in God's gracious hands now.
She is survived by her husband, DeWayne Kitts who has loved her with patience and kindness for over 28 years; three children, Lynn Brunson and husband, Will, Derrick Whitten and wife, Patricia, and Burks Whitten and wife, Michelle whose lives were shaped and supported by her undying love; six special grandchildren, Ryan, Zachary, and Taylor Brunson of Forest, Derrick (aka Bruiser) and Haley Whitten of Madison Heights, and Jennifer Whitten of Concord; one beautiful new great-grandbaby, Porter, that she did not live long enough to meet but loved before he was born; two sisters, Carole Smith and husband, Glenn and Becky Darst and husband, Bob;, as well as her brother, Tom Bruffy. She was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Austin and husband, Fred. She was loved by many and will be missed by all.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the humane society.
In an effort to prevent large gatherings, the family is having an open house for friends and family on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at 1037 Farmington Drive, Forest, any time from 12 until 6 p.m.
