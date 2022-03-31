Mary Agnes (Kroll) Comins
Mary Agnes (Kroll) Comins, 75, of Lynchburg, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022. She was born in Syracuse, New York, on December 5, 1946, a daughter of the late Joseph Kroll and Margaret Connell Kroll.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Harlan Comins; sons, Daniel Comins (Cindi) and Jeffery Comins; daughters, Carolyn Bacola and Jeannie Roberts (James); brother, Frank Kroll (Margaret); six grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Ken would like to thank all of their family and friends for their kindness and support.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Syracuse, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association
, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.
Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 31, 2022.