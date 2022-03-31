Menu
Mary Agnes Comins
1946 - 2022
BORN
1946
DIED
2022
Mary Agnes (Kroll) Comins

Mary Agnes (Kroll) Comins, 75, of Lynchburg, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022. She was born in Syracuse, New York, on December 5, 1946, a daughter of the late Joseph Kroll and Margaret Connell Kroll.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Harlan Comins; sons, Daniel Comins (Cindi) and Jeffery Comins; daughters, Carolyn Bacola and Jeannie Roberts (James); brother, Frank Kroll (Margaret); six grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Ken would like to thank all of their family and friends for their kindness and support.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Syracuse, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.

Arrangements by Burch-Messier Funeral Home, Bedford, 540-586-7360.

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 31, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Jeannie and Michael - My thoughts and and prayers are with you and your family at this difficult time.
Sheila Autilio
March 30, 2022
