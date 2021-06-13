Mary Woodell Elder
Mary Gertrude Woodell Elder, known as Trudy, of Brookneal, died on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at the age of 65. She was born on September 2, 1955 on Langley Airforce Base in Hampton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret Anderson Woodell and Lt. Col. (Ret.) John N. Woodell Jr.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Howard Elder of Brookneal; her sister, Joni Hamlett (Steve) of Lynchburg; three children, Danielle Shutt of Richmond, Sarah Shutt of Lynchburg, and Samuel Shutt of Brookneal; her stepdaughter, Angela Elder (Matt) of Alexandria; many cherished nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and grand-nephews; and close friends near and far.
She attended Averett University and the University of Lynchburg completed her associate's degree from Central Virginia Community College. In her youth, she was an avid horse lover and was once named Nebraska State Barrel Racing Champion.
She loved cooking with her grandmother's recipes, watching tennis, college basketball, Yankees baseball, and spending time with her family in Topsail Beach, N.C. She was known locally as the "tea lady" for her love of sweet tea.
The family would like to thank Dr. Aparna Swaminathan of Duke University and Dr. Bill Jones and Jessica Palacios, LPC, of Centra Medical Group for the compassionate care they provided for Trudy for the past few years.
Trudy will be dearly missed by all who knew and cherished her.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Wickliffe Cemetery in Brookneal.
The family was available to receive friends from 3 until 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Brookneal and at the home at 527 Golf Course Road other times.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hendersonfuneral.net
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 13, 2021.