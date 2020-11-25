Mary Elizabeth Harris Calloway



Mary Elizabeth Harris Calloway, 100, of 483 Butterfly Lane, Lynch Station, Va., passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Autumn Care of Altavista.



There will be a viewing on Friday, November 27, 2020, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Chapel of Cook and Minnis Funeral Home. There will be a graveside service on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery, 7056 Leesville Road, Lynch Station, Va. Masks will be required for all those in attendance.



Cook and Minnis Funeral Home



Published by The News & Advance from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.