Menu
Search
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mary Elizabeth Harris Calloway
Mary Elizabeth Harris Calloway

Mary Elizabeth Harris Calloway, 100, of 483 Butterfly Lane, Lynch Station, Va., passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Autumn Care of Altavista.

There will be a viewing on Friday, November 27, 2020, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Chapel of Cook and Minnis Funeral Home. There will be a graveside service on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery, 7056 Leesville Road, Lynch Station, Va. Masks will be required for all those in attendance.

Cook and Minnis Funeral Home
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The News & Advance from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cook and Minnis Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.