Mary Ellen Caldwell Ewers
Mary Ellen Caldwell Ewers, 79, of Rustburg, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Merwyn Albert Ewers for 28 years.
Mary was born on March 8, 1941, in Campbell County, a daughter of the late Samuel Arthur Caldwell and Eunice Franklin Caldwell. Mary was retired as a secretary from General Electric after 41 years of service and was a member at Bethany United Methodist Church. Mary found great joy in serving at Lynchburg General Hospital where she was a volunteer for 25 years.
She is survived by one brother, the Rev. Samuel Franklin Caldwell; sister-in-law, Phyllis Ewers; brother-in-law, Wyndol Ewers; sister-in-law, Connie Garrett and brother-in-law, Andrew Garrett Jr., and 15 nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Mary will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Bethany United Methodist Church in Rustburg, with the Rev. Jennifer Moore officiating. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and the safety of others, a live web cast will be shown on Bethany United Methodist Church's Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial contributions to Bethany United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 347, Rustburg, VA 24588.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 25, 2020.