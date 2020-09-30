Mary Ellen Mae CyrusMary Ellen Mae Cyrus, 93, of Lynchburg, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at her son's home in Bedford. She was the loving wife of the late Rev. Edward Lewis Cyrus.Born on June 12, 1927, in Lynchburg, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Mary Cyrus. Mary was a founding member of Bible Baptist Church and faithfully read her bible. She was a loving and faithful wife, mother, grandmother, and sister who enjoyed playing the piano and doing word search puzzles.In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Kay Cyrus; son, Jimmy Cyrus; her four brothers; and brother-in-law, Richard AndersonMary is survived by her children, Patsy Taylor and husband, Everett, Morris Cyrus and wife, Jean, Jane Francis and husband, Gary, Mike Cyrus, and, Dr. Richard (Ricky) W. Foster and wife, Lia who was like a son to Mary; 16 grandchildren, Cheri Cyrus, Rebecca Noell (Jimmy), Richard Cyrus Jr. (Angela), Angie Taylor, Alison Staton (Steve), April Blankenship (Josh), Tammy West (Johnnie), Tina Anderson (William), Wendy Wilson (Ray), Heather Tinnell, Jodie Kiser, Isaac Cyrus, Ross Davidson, Greg Davidson, Fredrick Scruggs, and Kimberly Byers; 31 great-grandchildren; 16 great great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Barbara Cyrus; sister, Phyllis Anderson; and numerous other family members and friends.A celebration of life service will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel, with Mike Cyrus officiating and assisted by Pastor Ray Wilson. Interment will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service starting at 11 a.m.For those wishing to make memorial contributions, the family suggests Hand Me Down Ministries. Please make checks payable to Ray and Wendy Wilson. Please put Hand Me Down Ministries in the memo line.Whitten Monelison Chapel is assisting the Cyrus family (929-5712).