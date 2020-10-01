Menu
Mary Ellen Mae Cyrus
Mary Ellen Mae Cyrus

Mary Ellen Mae Cyrus, 93, of Lynchburg, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at her son's home in Bedford. She was the loving wife of the late Rev. Edward Lewis Cyrus.

A celebration of life service will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel, with Mike Cyrus officiating and assisted by Pastor Ray Wilson. Interment will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service starting at 11 a.m.

For those wishing to make memorial contributions, the family suggests Hand Me Down Ministries, C/O Ray and Wendy Wilson, 4623 Richmond Highway, Lynchburg, VA 24504. Please make checks payable to Ray and Wendy Wilson and put Hand Me Down Ministries in the memo line.

Whitten Monelison Chapel is assisting the Cyrus family (929-5712).

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 South Amherst Highway, Madison Heights, VA 24572
Oct
1
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 South Amherst Highway, Madison Heights, VA 24572
Mrs. Cyrus was my neighbor for many years. She was a kind and caring person. My sympathies to the family. She will be greatly missed
Jerry A. Clark, SR.
September 30, 2020
So very sorry for your loss, but your loss is Heaven's gain. Mary is an angel now where there is no pain and sorrow. We all will see her again someday !
Barbara Jamerson Lewis
September 30, 2020