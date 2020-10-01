Mary Ellen Mae CyrusMary Ellen Mae Cyrus, 93, of Lynchburg, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at her son's home in Bedford. She was the loving wife of the late Rev. Edward Lewis Cyrus.A celebration of life service will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Whitten Monelison Chapel, with Mike Cyrus officiating and assisted by Pastor Ray Wilson. Interment will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service starting at 11 a.m.For those wishing to make memorial contributions, the family suggests Hand Me Down Ministries, C/O Ray and Wendy Wilson, 4623 Richmond Highway, Lynchburg, VA 24504. Please make checks payable to Ray and Wendy Wilson and put Hand Me Down Ministries in the memo line.Whitten Monelison Chapel is assisting the Cyrus family (929-5712).