Laurie and Danny, I will forever remember your mom's smile, she had such a warm and caring spirit. Her smile lit up a room. She was such a lovely person and always made me and everyone feel welcomed, loved and cared about. I think that was her gift, and one that not many can claim. I have such sweet memories of seeing her at Christmas parties and other family gatherings that I will cherish, I loved her as my aunt and will miss her dearly. I think she is likely spreading her love and light to others in the beyond.

Katherine Houck January 4, 2022