Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Virginia Tweedy Epperson
1943 - 2022
BORN
1943
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Road
Lynchburg, VA
Mary Virginia Tweedy Epperson

Mary Virginia Tweedy Epperson, 78, of Lynchburg, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 23, 2021, while surrounded by loved ones.

Born in Christiansburg, Va., on August 18, 1943, she was a daughter of the late Robert Price Tweedy and Anna Elizabeth West Tweedy. She was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Meagan Marie Yopp Epperson.

She was a member of Fort Hill United Methodist Church, enjoyed watching NASCAR and college basketball, and worked for Taylor-Ramsey for many years.

She is survived by a daughter, Laurie Epperson; a son, Dan Epperson Jr. and his wife, Cory; three sisters, Elizabeth Houck, Barbara Gail Foskey, and Kathy Mawyer and her husband, Marty; four grandchildren, Justin and his wife, Teri, Dylan, Bailey, and Christian; two great-grandchildren, Olivia and Wyatt; many nieces, nephews, cousins; and family friends, Jean May and Andrew Witt.

The family will receive friends from 5 until 6:30 p.m. with a service beginning at 6:30 p.m., on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Heritage Funeral Service, 427 Graves Mill Road.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 9924, McLean, VA 22102.

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Heritage Funeral Service
427 Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg, VA
Jan
4
Service
6:30p.m.
Heritage Funeral Service
427 Graves Mill Road, Lynchburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Laurie and Danny, I will forever remember your mom's smile, she had such a warm and caring spirit. Her smile lit up a room. She was such a lovely person and always made me and everyone feel welcomed, loved and cared about. I think that was her gift, and one that not many can claim. I have such sweet memories of seeing her at Christmas parties and other family gatherings that I will cherish, I loved her as my aunt and will miss her dearly. I think she is likely spreading her love and light to others in the beyond.
Katherine Houck
January 4, 2022
Laurie Ann and Danny, Jr, , I´m not even sure if you will remember me as it has been so many years since I had seen Jenny. We were good friends when you two were young & going to Fort Hill as well as being our neighbors in Sheffield. Saddened to learn that she developed dementia in later years. I now live in Florida with my new husband. Ron died in 2007. Prayers for you and your family. Patti
Patti LaReau
Friend
January 3, 2022
I´m so sorry for your loss! My heart hurts with yours.
Carol Bryant
Friend
January 2, 2022
Ginny was a very special person...friendly, kind, ever so sweet like her dad and grandma Tweedy. I am deeply saddened to hear of her passing. Rest in peace dear Ginny.
Cynthia Wright Gibson
January 2, 2022
Dear Epperson, Sending my sincere sympathy, my heart goes to you currently of great sadness. Please know that God cares about you, how you feel, and invites you to let them help you.
Harris
December 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results