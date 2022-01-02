Mary Virginia Tweedy Epperson
Mary Virginia Tweedy Epperson, 78, of Lynchburg, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 23, 2021, while surrounded by loved ones.
Born in Christiansburg, Va., on August 18, 1943, she was a daughter of the late Robert Price Tweedy and Anna Elizabeth West Tweedy. She was also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Meagan Marie Yopp Epperson.
She was a member of Fort Hill United Methodist Church, enjoyed watching NASCAR and college basketball, and worked for Taylor-Ramsey for many years.
She is survived by a daughter, Laurie Epperson; a son, Dan Epperson Jr. and his wife, Cory; three sisters, Elizabeth Houck, Barbara Gail Foskey, and Kathy Mawyer and her husband, Marty; four grandchildren, Justin and his wife, Teri, Dylan, Bailey, and Christian; two great-grandchildren, Olivia and Wyatt; many nieces, nephews, cousins; and family friends, Jean May and Andrew Witt.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 6:30 p.m. with a service beginning at 6:30 p.m., on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Heritage Funeral Service, 427 Graves Mill Road.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, P.O. Box 9924, McLean, VA 22102.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com
Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 2, 2022.