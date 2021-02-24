Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Ellen McCloud Ferguson
FUNERAL HOME
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street
Appomattox, VA
Mary Ellen McCloud Ferguson

Mary Ellen McCloud Ferguson, 90, of Old Courthouse Road, Appomattox, died on Monday, February 22, 2021, at her home. She was the wife of Harry T. Ferguson Jr. of 71 years.

Born in Abingdon, Va., on March 28, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Flora Coates McCloud and James Garfield McCloud. In her earlier days, Mary was employed by Amelia Dress Company and Appomattox Garment Company. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church, where she worked in the nursery for many years. Mary enjoyed gardening and cooking. She loved cooking for her family and would always have food ready for them to stop by on their way home from work to pick up.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Wanda Ferguson Doss and husband, Dennis; a son, Larry Thomas Ferguson and wife, Tammy all of Appomattox; three grandchildren, Dana Doss Beckhouse and husband, Chris, Travis Ferguson and wife, Whitney, and Eric Ferguson and wife, Katherine; four great-grandchildren, Ava Beckhouse, Chase Beckhouse, Vera Ferguson and Evelyn Ferguson.

She was preceded in death by two sisters and five brothers.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at New Hope Baptist Church by the Rev. Art Cavanaugh and Rev. Ron Moore. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the residence.

The family wishes to express now grateful they are to Alfreda Patterson, Mary Jones, and Laura Carter for the wonderful care they took of Mary. She loved each one of them.

Those wishing to make memorials please consider New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, Attn: Albert Carter, 6227 Old Courthouse Road, Appomattox, VA 24522.

Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com

Published by The News & Advance on Feb. 24, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
25
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
New Hope Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
26 Entries
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Robert and Ruth Ann Mullins
Friend
March 3, 2021
Sincere condolences for the loss of a lovely Christian lady. Your sadness of today will ripen into cherished and precious memories tomorrow. God’s blessings to all of you.
Gordon and Jo Anne Martin
Friend
February 28, 2021
We were so sorry to hear about your loss. All of you are in our prayers.
With our deepest sympathy,
Landon Eugene Bryant Sr and family
Landon Eugene Bryant Sr
Neighbor
February 25, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Linda Mayo
Friend
February 25, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Elsie Bryan
Friend
February 25, 2021
So very sorry. Our thoughts and prayers are with each of the family. Sincerely David and Yvonne
Yvonne Carson
Friend
February 25, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. God bless each of you. Keep all your memories close to your heart. Your Mom will be missed. With loving sympathy, Kitty and Mike Farris
Kitty Farris
February 25, 2021
Sending prayers and condolences to the family.
Donna Gunter Branham
Acquaintance
February 24, 2021
So sorry for your loss. May her memories bring you comfort.
Sue Pulliam
February 24, 2021
God blessed your family with Mary. She was a lovely lady and so precious to you all.
Our sympathy to you during this time

Jerry and Susie Barbour
February 24, 2021
So sorry to hear of Mary's passing. She was an inspiration to all who knew her. We know you all will miss her terribly but we also know that she is at peace and in no pain with her Lord and Savior. May God bless each one of you and hold you close at this time.
Mary Ellen and Larry Foster
Friend
February 24, 2021
Harry, Wanda, Larry & families, I'm so sorry for your loss. Mary was such a sweet person and I know you will miss her tremendously. My love and prayers of comfort are with you.
Carolyn Richardson
February 24, 2021
Mr.Ferguson,Wanda,Larry and families, you are in our thoughts and prayers. The more I got to know Mrs. Ferguson, the more I loved her.She was always such a kind and caring person ❤ May God give you strength and His Peace through the coming days.Much Love Danny & Glenda Hackett
Glenda Hackett
February 24, 2021
To Harry, Wanda, Larry and the whole family my thoughts and prayers are with you all. EVERY ONE who knew Mary shares in your loss. God bless and comfort you all.
John Holland
Friend
February 24, 2021
Larry,Tammy and family. We are so sorry to hear of Mary's passing. Mary was a very kind and sweet person. Our thoughts and prayers are with each of you.
Ralph and Denise Totty
February 24, 2021
Wanda and Family, your mom was such a good and kind Christian lady, always friendly and taking care of others (and you have followed her example). I know that precious memories will keep her alive in your hearts. Prayers and blessings for all of her loved ones.
Susan Jones
February 24, 2021
Wanda and family. I am so sorry for the loss of your dear Mother. She was a precious lady. Take comfort in all of your wonderful memories.
Dorothy Hamlet
Friend
February 24, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mary Wooten
Friend
February 23, 2021
Wanda and Family, Our prayers and thoughts are with you in the loss of Wanda’s mother. Cherish all the wonderful memories.
Marvin& Gray Ragland
Family
February 23, 2021
So sorry to hear of your loss. So many wonderful memories of Mary. Praying for strength and comfort in days and weeks ahead.
Barbara Williams
Friend
February 23, 2021
Sorry to hear of your loss, Mary was a good woman kind hearted and loving, I remember many many years she use to baby sit me.
FRANCIS OBRIEN
February 23, 2021
She was a very sweet lady, praying for the family.
David& Charlotte Page
Friend
February 23, 2021
Harry Jr. & Family,
We are so sorry to hear of your loss of Mary. She was such a sweet and loving lady who loved her family dearly. May God comfort you in the difficult days ahead. I know she will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her. Please know that each of you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Dillard & Margie
Dillard & Margie Franklin
February 23, 2021
Mary was a wonderful Christian woman who always had a smile on her face and a kind word to say. I will miss her. May the Lord grant peace and comfort to her family at this time.
Art Cavanaugh
February 23, 2021
Harry & Ferguson Family:
May the many memories you have of your loved one help you get through this difficult time. Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers.
Henry & Linda Goode
February 23, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Rose Anthony
Friend
February 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 26 of 26 results