Mary Ellen McCloud Ferguson
Mary Ellen McCloud Ferguson, 90, of Old Courthouse Road, Appomattox, died on Monday, February 22, 2021, at her home. She was the wife of Harry T. Ferguson Jr. of 71 years.
Born in Abingdon, Va., on March 28, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Flora Coates McCloud and James Garfield McCloud. In her earlier days, Mary was employed by Amelia Dress Company and Appomattox Garment Company. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church, where she worked in the nursery for many years. Mary enjoyed gardening and cooking. She loved cooking for her family and would always have food ready for them to stop by on their way home from work to pick up.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Wanda Ferguson Doss and husband, Dennis; a son, Larry Thomas Ferguson and wife, Tammy all of Appomattox; three grandchildren, Dana Doss Beckhouse and husband, Chris, Travis Ferguson and wife, Whitney, and Eric Ferguson and wife, Katherine; four great-grandchildren, Ava Beckhouse, Chase Beckhouse, Vera Ferguson and Evelyn Ferguson.
She was preceded in death by two sisters and five brothers.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at New Hope Baptist Church by the Rev. Art Cavanaugh and Rev. Ron Moore. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the residence.
The family wishes to express now grateful they are to Alfreda Patterson, Mary Jones, and Laura Carter for the wonderful care they took of Mary. She loved each one of them.
Those wishing to make memorials please consider New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, Attn: Albert Carter, 6227 Old Courthouse Road, Appomattox, VA 24522.
Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com
Published by The News & Advance on Feb. 24, 2021.