Mary Frances ColemanMary Frances Coleman was born on July 22, 1950, in Lynchburg, Va., to the union of the late Mr. Harry and Mrs. Sadie Coleman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her eldest brother and sister.Mary attended Lynchburg City School graduating from Dunbar High School. She marticulated from Virginia State College with a degree in Business Administration in 1974.She transitioned from this earthly world to heaven on November 3, 2020.A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Community Funeral Home Chapel. Please continue to follow the rules and regulations for COVID-19. Masks are required.Communiyt Funeral Home directing