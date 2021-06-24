Mary Baxter Gordon
Mary Baxter Gordon, 91, of Lynchburg, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Westminster Canterbury in Lynchburg. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Robert Terrell Gordon.
She was born in Owensboro, Ky. to the late Dr. Baxter H. Sigler and the late Adah Morrow Sigler. She graduated from Owensboro High School and attended Mary Washington University, later graduating from the University of Kentucky.
Along with her husband, she is survived by her children, Lee Ann Dorsey (David) of Louisville, Ky., Baxter Gordon (Jane) of Lynchburg, and Roberta Barnett (Doug) of Columbia, S.C.; her grandchildren, Melissa Herre (Adam), Daniel Dorsey, Lee Dorsey, Will Gordon, Rob Gordon, and Sarah Barnett; and her stepgrandchildren: John, Sam, and Martha Rose.
The family will receive friends on Friday, June 25, 2021 at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg, from 6 until 8 p.m. A celebration of Mary Baxter's life will be held on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Rivermont Evangelical Presbyterian Church at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ron Cox officiating. Interment will follow the service at Presbyterian Cemetery.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 24, 2021.