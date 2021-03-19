Mary Catherine "Sis" Grimes
Mary Caroline "Sis" Grimes, 93, of Gladstone, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at her residence.
Born on May 9, 1927, in Allens Creek, she was the daughter of the late William Brock Grimes and the late Lora Taylor Grimes. Mary was a talented seamstress and has a recent patent pending for Sis' No Sew Doll Clothes. She also enjoyed quilting, crocheting, reading, flowers, and doll collecting. Mary was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and aunt.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Michiel Peters; two grandsons, Shawn Leigh Higginbotham and Daniel Blake Burnett; great-granddaughter, Tianna Peters; her twin sister, Ann Boatwright; and four brothers, Buck Huff, Harold Huff, Josh Huff, and Brock Grimes.
Mary is survived by her children, Nancy Higginbotham, Thomas Daniel Peters, Sarah Watts, Judy Fore and husband, Tom, and Rhonda Marine; 16 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, two great great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Seven Hills Home Health and Hospice and to Rosa Massie for their compassionate care of Mary during her illness.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Whitten Monelison Chapel and at other times at Mary's residence.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Whitten Monelison Chapel with Pastor Marvin Suitt officiating. Interment will follow at Watts Family Cemetery on Allens Creek Rd in Gladstone.
Whitten Monelison Chapel is assisting the Grimes family (929-5712). To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 19, 2021.