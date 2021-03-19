Menu
Mary Catherine "Sis" Grimes
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 South Amherst Highway
Madison Heights, VA
Mary Catherine "Sis" Grimes

Mary Caroline "Sis" Grimes, 93, of Gladstone, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at her residence.

Born on May 9, 1927, in Allens Creek, she was the daughter of the late William Brock Grimes and the late Lora Taylor Grimes. Mary was a talented seamstress and has a recent patent pending for Sis' No Sew Doll Clothes. She also enjoyed quilting, crocheting, reading, flowers, and doll collecting. Mary was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and aunt.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Michiel Peters; two grandsons, Shawn Leigh Higginbotham and Daniel Blake Burnett; great-granddaughter, Tianna Peters; her twin sister, Ann Boatwright; and four brothers, Buck Huff, Harold Huff, Josh Huff, and Brock Grimes.

Mary is survived by her children, Nancy Higginbotham, Thomas Daniel Peters, Sarah Watts, Judy Fore and husband, Tom, and Rhonda Marine; 16 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, two great great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Seven Hills Home Health and Hospice and to Rosa Massie for their compassionate care of Mary during her illness.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Whitten Monelison Chapel and at other times at Mary's residence.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021, at Whitten Monelison Chapel with Pastor Marvin Suitt officiating. Interment will follow at Watts Family Cemetery on Allens Creek Rd in Gladstone.

Whitten Monelison Chapel is assisting the Grimes family (929-5712). To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 South Amherst Highway, Madison Heights, VA
Mar
22
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 South Amherst Highway, Madison Heights, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
DINKY and Family, So sorry for the loss of your wonderful Mom. I will pray for your family during these difficult times. Hold on to your precious memories that will help you get through. I am so thankful for all that Sis did for me when I was growing up. She could do anything and let nothing stand in her way. Sis you Rest In Peace you have earned your angel wings.
Cindy & Lewis Anthony
March 22, 2021
My deepest sympathy to all. Sis was a wonderful lady, I know she will truly be missed. I remember Sis a lot from when I was growing up. I spent a lot of time with my grandmother Virginia Wood and often would see Sis.
Sue Winfield Conner
March 22, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Mary & Ted Dodgion
March 20, 2021
Dear dinky and all family I'm so sorry hear of SiS passing...she was a great funny lady whom I always enjoyed talking an laughing with.. anything can do please let us know...
Angie cash
March 19, 2021
