DINKY and Family, So sorry for the loss of your wonderful Mom. I will pray for your family during these difficult times. Hold on to your precious memories that will help you get through. I am so thankful for all that Sis did for me when I was growing up. She could do anything and let nothing stand in her way. Sis you Rest In Peace you have earned your angel wings.

Cindy & Lewis Anthony March 22, 2021