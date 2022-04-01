Menu
Mary Elizabeth Walton Hancock
1930 - 2022
BORN
1930
DIED
2022
Mary Elizabeth Walton Hancock

Mary Elizabeth Walton Hancock, age 92, of Lynchburg, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, after five years of declining health. Born on February 11, 1930, she was married to Clarence Nelson Hancock who predeceased her October 17, 1999. She was the daughter of the late Zane Wilson and Mary Cabell Harris Walton.

She was a graduate of Appomattox High School and worked at Craddock Terry Shoe Corporation for 40 years in the bookkeeping department. She was a member of Beulah Baptist Church for over 50 years and was active in the Adult Ladies Sunday School Class and the Red Hat Society.

Survivors include a brother, Lloyd Gray Walton and his wife, Shirley, of Appomattox; and two nieces, Cheryl Walton Gullickson (Richard) of Evans, Ga., and Laura Walton Bell (Leonard) of Auburn, Ala. She is also survived by two great nephews, Matthew Bell (Casey) and Morgan Bell (Abby); three great nieces, Hannah Folsom (Charlie), Rebecca Gullickson, and Samantha Bell and their families. She was a loving sister and aunt. The great nieces and nephews were loved like her grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home Chapel, Lynchburg, led by the Rev. Lee Hendricks. The family will receive friends an hour before the service at the funeral home and other times at the residence of Lloyd and Shirley Walton in Appomattox. Interment will be held at Fort Hill Burial Park.

During the past four years Elizabeth received excellent loving care from the Williams Home for three and a half years and Pearls of Life and Seven Hills Hospice for the last six months. For the professional services provided our Sister, the family is extremely grateful and appreciative.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Good Neighbor Center, Grace Hills Baptist Church, P.O. Box 807, Appomattox, VA 24522.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 1, 2022.
