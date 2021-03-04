Mary HaynesMrs. Mary Louise Haynes of 166 Mt. Sinai Road, Madison Heights, Va., departed this life on February 24, 2021, after a long illness.She was baptized at an early age at Diamond Hill Baptist Church in Lynchburg, Va.Mary was born in Lynchburg, Va., on September 9, 1948, to the late Mary Abbitt Carter and her father, Henry Junior Abbitt and was tenderly cared for by Mr. Robert T. Mason and Mrs. Capitola K. Mason.Mary was a 1966 graduate of Dunbar High School and was employed by CVTC for 30 years.Those left to cherish her memories are her husband, Mr. Ted Haynes; son, Walter E. Dixon III (Teresa); grandson, Walter E. Dixon IV; granddaughter, Destiny Dabney; three brothers, Kenneth Abbitt (Janice), Robert A. Mason, and Harry McArthur Mason (Yolanda); three sisters, Diana Abbitt, Clevonne Mason and Yvonne Scott; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2021, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service. COVID precautions will be in place. Please wear a mask. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.