Mary Haynes
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
1016 Rivermont Ave.
Lynchburg, VA
Mary Haynes

Mrs. Mary Louise Haynes of 166 Mt. Sinai Road, Madison Heights, Va., departed this life on February 24, 2021, after a long illness.

She was baptized at an early age at Diamond Hill Baptist Church in Lynchburg, Va.

Mary was born in Lynchburg, Va., on September 9, 1948, to the late Mary Abbitt Carter and her father, Henry Junior Abbitt and was tenderly cared for by Mr. Robert T. Mason and Mrs. Capitola K. Mason.

Mary was a 1966 graduate of Dunbar High School and was employed by CVTC for 30 years.

Those left to cherish her memories are her husband, Mr. Ted Haynes; son, Walter E. Dixon III (Teresa); grandson, Walter E. Dixon IV; granddaughter, Destiny Dabney; three brothers, Kenneth Abbitt (Janice), Robert A. Mason, and Harry McArthur Mason (Yolanda); three sisters, Diana Abbitt, Clevonne Mason and Yvonne Scott; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2021, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service. COVID precautions will be in place. Please wear a mask. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Davis-Turner Funeral Service
1016 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg, VA
PRAYERS FOR COMFORT PEACE STRENGTH AND UNITY ARE GOING FORTH TO THE ENTIRE HAYNES , ABBIT, MASON , & JONES FAMILY, FRIENDS AND LOVE ONES . PRECIOUS AND FOND MEMORIES WILL ALWAYS BE IN OUR HEARTS AS WE THINK OF MARY ALWAYS !!! LOVE AND BLESSINGS, BEVERLEY ELLIOTT-BUTCHER
Beverley Butcjer
March 4, 2021
Praying for your family. We are so sorry for your loss.
Maurice/Ann Davis
March 4, 2021
Sorry for your loss. It was a great pleasure to have known such a great person. Rest in heaven.
Louie James
March 4, 2021
