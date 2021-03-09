Mary Lee Taylor Hege
Mary Lee Taylor Hege, 92, of Lynchburg, died on March 7, 2021. She was the wife of the late Herbert S. Hege. Born in Lynchburg, on February 21, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Isaac Edward Taylor Sr., and the late Elsie Virginia Foster Taylor. She was a life-long member of the Providence United Methodist Church. She was a loving wife, sister, aunt, and friend.
Through her life, she worked in retail, and spent the majority part of her working career as a receptionist assistant at Gene Campbell Studios. Her final job was working with Tharp Funeral Home, as a greeter, helping to ease the experience of loss with all she encountered.
Mary Lee "Lee Lee" leaves many to mourn her loss. She is survived by a sister, Patricia Taylor Doss (Glenn) of Rustburg; sister-in-law, Dianne W. Taylor of Forest; many nieces a nephews, Brenda T. Whorley (Michael) of Lynchburg, Sandy C. Burleigh (Phillip) of Concord, Janet D. Sosnowski (Stan) of Lynchburg, Don Pickrel (Lorene) of Madison Heights, Kim T. Bell of Forest, and Pamela Jean Carden of Rustburg.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Taylor Carden and Virginia Taylor Pickrel, and a brother, Edward Hundley Taylor. She also leaves behind to cherish her memory many great-nieces, nephews, and friends. The family would like to express its deep appreciation to the Garner family for its special friendship and care for Mary Lee throughout the years, all the special people at The Carrington, who cared for Mary Lee so well in her last year, and especially for Centra Hospice for their excellent efforts in helping Mary Lee make this transition with love and in comfort.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Providence United Methodist Church Cemetery with Michael Whorley officiating. Mary will be in repose at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg until her graveside service.
It was Mary Lee's desire that anyone wishing to make a memorial gift, please do so to Providence United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 615, Rustburg, VA 24588.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2021.