Sending my condolences to Mrs Hurtt´s family. I never had her as a teacher but I remember her at JJ Fray. She was always a favorite.
Teresa
School
December 23, 2021
My thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends . HEAVEN gained a sweet lady. She was my teacher and she was a wonderful woman,,,,
Candy Ayers
December 19, 2021
She was my 3rd grade teacher and one of my favorites. Prayers for you all as you remember her this Christmas.
Tracie
School
December 19, 2021
Oh my I am so sad This Beautiful Lady had such a impact on my life, I will never forget her! When I had her she had broken her jaw & had her mouth closed & could only eat through a straw. I was a very shy child & she help me so much being so caring, my mom worked at a school supply place & would bring her all the craft supplies she needed. I am truly saddened & y´all are in my Prayers a great lady is with her lord & Savior!!
Michelle Williams
School
December 19, 2021
Unforgettable!
Stanley Herndon
Friend
December 19, 2021
Oh Ms Hurtt... I´m so saddened to see this. I was in her third grade class at JJ Fray Elementary School many years ago. She was one of my favorite teachers. I felt her care and have thought of her often.