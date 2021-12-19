Oh my I am so sad This Beautiful Lady had such a impact on my life, I will never forget her! When I had her she had broken her jaw & had her mouth closed & could only eat through a straw. I was a very shy child & she help me so much being so caring, my mom worked at a school supply place & would bring her all the craft supplies she needed. I am truly saddened & y´all are in my Prayers a great lady is with her lord & Savior!!

