Mary Erbacher Kidd
Mary Erbacher Kidd, age 71, of Lynchburg, passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel.
When attending services, please maintain social distancing and wear a mask for everyone's safety. You are encouraged to post a memory, note or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittentimberlake.com
.
Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.
Published by The News & Advance on Feb. 28, 2021.