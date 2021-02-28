Menu
Mary Erbacher Kidd
Mary Erbacher Kidd

Mary Erbacher Kidd, age 71, of Lynchburg, passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel.

When attending services, please maintain social distancing and wear a mask for everyone's safety. You are encouraged to post a memory, note or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittentimberlake.com.

Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.

Published by The News & Advance on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road, Lynchburg, VA
