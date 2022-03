Mary Erbacher KiddMary Erbacher Kidd, age 71, of Lynchburg, passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel.When attending services, please maintain social distancing and wear a mask for everyone's safety. You are encouraged to post a memory, note or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittentimberlake.com Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.