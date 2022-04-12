Mary Ann Parker Kirby
Mary Ann Parker Kirby, 79, of Lynchburg, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022. She was the wife of the late William Edward Kirby.
Mary Ann was born on September 1, 1942, in Bogalusa, Louisiana, a daughter of the late Reace Parker and Earline Kennedy Parker.
She is survived by her son, William Kirby Jr. of Reston, Va.; her sister, Debra Buchanan of Palmetto, Fla.; and two brothers, Gary Parker (Paula) and Stuart Parker (Jeanette), both of Bogalusa, La.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg. Interment will be held at Hillview Memorial Gardens in Bogalusa, La. at a later date.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
Published by The News & Advance on Apr. 12, 2022.