Mary Burley Maddox
Mary Burley Maddox, 98, passed from this life into life everlasting on Saturday, December 5, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Marshall Maddox Sr.; mother, Willie D. Burley; father, Bascom L. Burley; son, Alfred M. Maddox Jr.; son-in-law, Walter Blankenship; and daughter-in-law, Linda Maddox.
Survived by her children, Violet Blankenship, Steve Maddox (Tammy), Jewel Newman (Mark), and Bill Maddox; also Carolyn Beckner and Frances Tyree whom she was the loving guardian of; her grandchildren: Gentry Maddox, Melissa Snead, Jonathan Maddox, Kimberly Casey, Lora Sharrett, Eric Bowen, Brenton Maddox, John Maddox. She is also survived by great-grandchild, Kasey, Seven, Kayla, Jessica, Gary, Mattie, Rebecca and Rachel; and three great-great grandchildren.
She lovingly cared for her family and friends, selflessly serving others. No one ever left her home hungry as she was an excellent and generous cook. She lived her life dedicated to her church and family.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at 1 p.m., Amherst Cemetery. Driskill Funeral Chapel will be open on Thursday from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. for viewing the photos of her life and saying goodbye. FACE COVERING AND SIX FEET DISTANCING WILL BE STRICTLY REQUIRED AT THE CHAPEL AND AT THE GRAVESITE.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Fairmont Crossing, Cedar Ridge, for their loving care and devoted attention.
Please make contributions to the American Lung Association
, local humane society or Elon Evangelical Presbyterian Church.
Driskill Funeral Chapel, Amherst. www.DriskillFuneral.com
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 8, 2020.