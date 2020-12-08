Menu
Mary Burley Maddox
Mary Burley Maddox

Mary Burley Maddox, 98, passed from this life into life everlasting on Saturday, December 5, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Marshall Maddox Sr.; mother, Willie D. Burley; father, Bascom L. Burley; son, Alfred M. Maddox Jr.; son-in-law, Walter Blankenship; and daughter-in-law, Linda Maddox.

Survived by her children, Violet Blankenship, Steve Maddox (Tammy), Jewel Newman (Mark), and Bill Maddox; also Carolyn Beckner and Frances Tyree whom she was the loving guardian of; her grandchildren: Gentry Maddox, Melissa Snead, Jonathan Maddox, Kimberly Casey, Lora Sharrett, Eric Bowen, Brenton Maddox, John Maddox. She is also survived by great-grandchild, Kasey, Seven, Kayla, Jessica, Gary, Mattie, Rebecca and Rachel; and three great-great grandchildren.

She lovingly cared for her family and friends, selflessly serving others. No one ever left her home hungry as she was an excellent and generous cook. She lived her life dedicated to her church and family.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020, at 1 p.m., Amherst Cemetery. Driskill Funeral Chapel will be open on Thursday from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. for viewing the photos of her life and saying goodbye. FACE COVERING AND SIX FEET DISTANCING WILL BE STRICTLY REQUIRED AT THE CHAPEL AND AT THE GRAVESITE.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Fairmont Crossing, Cedar Ridge, for their loving care and devoted attention.

Please make contributions to the American Lung Association, local humane society or Elon Evangelical Presbyterian Church.

Driskill Funeral Chapel, Amherst. www.DriskillFuneral.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 8, 2020.
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Driskill Funeral Chapel
VA
Dec
10
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Amherst Cemetery
VA
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
With deepest sympathy to all the family. We hope that you find comfort and peace in all the memories that you have of her. My memories goes back to Sunday dinner after church and playing ball in the field in front of the old house. Aunt Mary was always a very loving, caring person. Remember and cherish the "Good Times"
Charlie and Susan Davis
December 11, 2020
Sorry for your loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Robert and ELaine Maxey
December 9, 2020
Violet, our sympathy to you and your family. Praying you find comfort and peace in the memories you have of her and the love you shared.
Jerry and Susie Barbour
December 8, 2020
Sorry for your loss Jewel.Take care, Roger
Roger Cobb
December 8, 2020
Maddox Family, Our thoughts and prayers are with each of you. All our love, Iris and Patricia
Iris and Patricia
December 8, 2020
Keith Bourne
December 8, 2020
