Mary Ann Paxton Marks
Mary Ann Paxton Marks of Madison Heights passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Lynchburg General Hospital at the age of 84.
Born in Bath County, Va. on May 6, 1937 she was the daughter of the late Carrie Virginia Kay Paxton and Aubrey Alfred Paxton. Mary Ann graduated from Dunlap High School in Covington, Va. and from the Lynchburg General Hospital School of Nursing. Her nursing career was centered in the field of Orthopaedic nursing. Mary Ann was an active member of Madison Heights Baptist Church for 63 years. She loved being a member of the Koinonias, performing at nursing homes and church events. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. Her family was a large part of her life, and even though she moved away she remained close to her family in Covington, Va.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son Ashley Kyle Marks; two sisters, Alberta Ophelia Johnson, and Jean Tucker; three brothers, Alfred Wayne Paxton, Daniel Lewis Paxton and Roger Allen Paxton.
She is survived by her husband, John A. Marks Jr.; a son, Allen Lewis Marks (Pam Shirey); a daughter-in-law she thought of as a daughter, Lisa Dickerson Marks; and four grandchildren, April Aldridge (Robert), Jonathan Kyle Marks (Andrea), Ashley Dawn Skinner (Matt), Dylan John Marks, and seven great-grandchildren, Paxton Aldridge, Cora Bell Aldridge, Walker Marks, Grady Marks, Justin Aldridge, Gracin Aldridge, Maddie Skinner.
A service celebrating Mary Ann's life and faith will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Madison Heights Baptist Church with Pastor Randy Bower officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Madison Heights Baptist Church at 329 Main Street, Madison Heights, VA 24572.
Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family. To send condolences online, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com
Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 3, 2022.