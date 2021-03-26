Mary Felicia Mays
Mary Felicia Mays, 50, of Amherst, passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Charlottesville.
Mary was born on September 8, 1970, in Lynchburg, to Eddie Mays and the late Sandra Gail Campbell Mays Maddox. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughters, Kaylee Rodriguez (Rasheed Rodriguez) of Amherst, Justina Mays (Chris Dean) of Madison Heights, and Harley Rose (Quinton Rose) of Amherst; eight grandchildren, Christina Dean, Ahniya Mays, Za-kia Tinsley, Aubrey Dean, Quinton Rose, Lucas Rodriguez, Rayden Rose, and Dallas Dean; two brothers, Kevin "Bo" Mays (Lynn) of Monroe, and Richard "Henry" Mays (Heidi) of Madison Heights; two sisters, Gwen Neighbors (David) of Montana, and Karen Vencil (Greg) of Lynchburg; and one half-sister, Tonya Gilbert of Madison Heights.
A celebration of her life will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Driskill Funeral Chapel, Amherst.
Driskill Funeral Home, Amherst. www.DriskillFuneral.com
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 26, 2021.