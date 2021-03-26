Menu
Mary Felicia Mays
1970 - 2021
BORN
1970
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Driskill Chapel
201 Grandview Drive
Amherst, VA
Mary Felicia Mays

Mary Felicia Mays, 50, of Amherst, passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Charlottesville.

Mary was born on September 8, 1970, in Lynchburg, to Eddie Mays and the late Sandra Gail Campbell Mays Maddox. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her daughters, Kaylee Rodriguez (Rasheed Rodriguez) of Amherst, Justina Mays (Chris Dean) of Madison Heights, and Harley Rose (Quinton Rose) of Amherst; eight grandchildren, Christina Dean, Ahniya Mays, Za-kia Tinsley, Aubrey Dean, Quinton Rose, Lucas Rodriguez, Rayden Rose, and Dallas Dean; two brothers, Kevin "Bo" Mays (Lynn) of Monroe, and Richard "Henry" Mays (Heidi) of Madison Heights; two sisters, Gwen Neighbors (David) of Montana, and Karen Vencil (Greg) of Lynchburg; and one half-sister, Tonya Gilbert of Madison Heights.

A celebration of her life will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Driskill Funeral Chapel, Amherst.

Driskill Funeral Home, Amherst. www.DriskillFuneral.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Driskill Funeral Chapel
Amherst, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Driskill Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Harley, I´m so sorry to hear about the loss of your mother. I will keep you and your family in prayer. May GOD keep you strong during this difficult time.
Lela Hamner
March 27, 2021
Our prayers go out to all the family. Felicia was one of a kind. She will live on in our hearts.
Linda Campbell
March 27, 2021
