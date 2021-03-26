Mary Jane Moore
Mary Jane Anderson Moore, 85, of Buffalo Springs Turnpike, Amherst, went to be with her Lord and Savior surrounded by her family on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. She was the loving wife of Floyd Nobel "Snake" Moore for 54 years.
Born in Amherst County, on March 6, 1936, she was a daughter of the late Leanora Wood and Ralph Pearson Anderson. She was a lifetime member of New Prospect Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children, Wayne Moore and Lisa Davis and husband, Craig, both of Amherst; one sister, Elizabeth Williamson of Appomattox; two grandchildren, Taylor Davis and Ashley Davis; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at New Prospect Baptist Church with Pastor Doug Turner officiating. Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Moore Family Cemetery, Colemans Mill Road, Gladstone. Masks are required.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Centra Hospice for their care of Mary Jane.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions please consider New Prospect Baptist Church.
Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 26, 2021.