Mary Jane Moore
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
667 Court Street
Appomattox, VA
Mary Jane Moore

Mary Jane Anderson Moore, 85, of Buffalo Springs Turnpike, Amherst, went to be with her Lord and Savior surrounded by her family on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. She was the loving wife of Floyd Nobel "Snake" Moore for 54 years.

Born in Amherst County, on March 6, 1936, she was a daughter of the late Leanora Wood and Ralph Pearson Anderson. She was a lifetime member of New Prospect Baptist Church.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children, Wayne Moore and Lisa Davis and husband, Craig, both of Amherst; one sister, Elizabeth Williamson of Appomattox; two grandchildren, Taylor Davis and Ashley Davis; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at New Prospect Baptist Church with Pastor Doug Turner officiating. Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Moore Family Cemetery, Colemans Mill Road, Gladstone. Masks are required.

The family would like to express a special thanks to Centra Hospice for their care of Mary Jane.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions please consider New Prospect Baptist Church.

Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
New Prospect Baptist Church
VA
Mar
27
Burial
1:30p.m.
Moore Family Cemetery
Colemans Mill Road, Gladstone, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Robinson Funeral Home - Appomattox
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Love you Aunt Mary Jane.
Family
April 25, 2021
I am so sorry to hear that Mary Jane has passed . She was a beautiful lady inside and out and I know she will be missed by all .
My thoughts and prayers go out to Floyd , Wayne and the entire Moore family . It was a true honor to know Mary Jane and I will always remember her fondly.
Tamara Hall
April 5, 2021
Sincere condolences for the loss of Mary Jane. It was always a pleasure to be in her company. Your sadness of today will ripen into cherished and precious memories tomorrow. God’s blessings to all of you.
Gordon and Jo Anne Martin
Friend
March 27, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Mary Jane's passing. She was a fighter and one of the sweetest people I had the privilege of meeting. From the first time I met her, Wayne and Floyd they made me feel at home and even now I feel like I am extended member of their family. My thoughts and prayers are with the family...I will miss seeing her smiling face and our many conversations Jenny, Centra Home Health
Jenny Campbell
March 27, 2021
Floyd and family: In times of sorrow, when words of comfort are needed most, it seems they are most difficult to say but may you find comfort in knowing our thoughts and prayers are with you. I worked with Mary Jane at Craddock-Terry. We had some good times together.
Harold & Jo Martin
Friend
March 27, 2021
So sorry for your loss.Sending basket of love & Hugs.
Shirley Wooldridge
March 26, 2021
Liz & Family,
We are so sorry to hear of the loss of your sister. I know you will all miss her a lot. Hold on to the fond memories you have of her. May God comfort you in the difficult days ahead. Please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Dillard & Margie Franklin
Dillard & Margie Franklin
Acquaintance
March 26, 2021
lisa i am so sorry to hear of your mom's passing she was a very sweet lady always loved talking to her when i saw her you all are in my thoughts and prayers
norma campbell
March 26, 2021
Many fond memories of the kind and hard working lady Mary Jane was when she worked at CVTC. Sympathy to her family.
Margie L Coleman
Neighbor
March 25, 2021
Floyd, Our sincere sympathy in the loss of your wife, mother and grandmother Mary Jane. May you be comforted by precious memories of a life well lived. God bless all of you! Love in Christ, Ralph and Ann Reynolds
March 25, 2021
