Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Ann Payne
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
1016 Rivermont Ave.
Lynchburg, VA
Mary Ann Payne

Mary Ann Payne, 75, of Richmond, formally of Amherst, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021, at Chippenham Hospital. Mary Ann was born on August 6, 1946, to the late John Payne Jr. and Agnes Hunt Payne. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, John Payne, III and Thomas Payne; and one grandson, Jourdan Sams.

Those left to cherish her memories are her two daughters, Eunice Payne and Crystal Payne; three grandchildren, Khalil Payne, Jacobi Payne and Phenyx Payne, all of Richmond, Va.; her siblings, Shirley Best, of Pittsburgh, Pa., Willie Payne (Mary), George Lewis Payne, both of Lynchburg, Lottie Payne, Charles Payne (Ruby), Alice "Beth" Payne, all of Amherst, Helen Payne of Tucson, Ariz., and Alvester Payne (Eleanor) of Lynchburg; devoted friend, Warren Jordan of Amherst, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Family and friends may view on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. and on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. A funeral service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

Davis-Turner Funeral Service

1016 Rivermont Ave.

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 4:00p.m.
Davis-Turner Funeral Service
1016 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg, VA
Dec
22
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 4:00p.m.
Davis-Turner Funeral Service
1016 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.