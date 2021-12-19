Mary Ann Payne
Mary Ann Payne, 75, of Richmond, formally of Amherst, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021, at Chippenham Hospital. Mary Ann was born on August 6, 1946, to the late John Payne Jr. and Agnes Hunt Payne. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, John Payne, III and Thomas Payne; and one grandson, Jourdan Sams.
Those left to cherish her memories are her two daughters, Eunice Payne and Crystal Payne; three grandchildren, Khalil Payne, Jacobi Payne and Phenyx Payne, all of Richmond, Va.; her siblings, Shirley Best, of Pittsburgh, Pa., Willie Payne (Mary), George Lewis Payne, both of Lynchburg, Lottie Payne, Charles Payne (Ruby), Alice "Beth" Payne, all of Amherst, Helen Payne of Tucson, Ariz., and Alvester Payne (Eleanor) of Lynchburg; devoted friend, Warren Jordan of Amherst, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Family and friends may view on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. and on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. A funeral service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com
. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 19, 2021.