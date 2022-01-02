Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Ann Payne
FUNERAL HOME
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
1016 Rivermont Ave.
Lynchburg, VA
Mary Ann Payne

Mary Ann Payne, 75, of Richmond formally of Amherst passed away Monday, December 13, 2021 at Chippenham Hospital.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Morning Star Baptist Church, Amherst with Dr. M.D. Mays, officiating. Interment will be in the Hunt Family Cemetery, Amherst. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.

Davis-Turner Funeral Service

Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 4:00p.m.
Davis-Turner Funeral Service
1016 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg, VA
Dec
22
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 4:00p.m.
Davis-Turner Funeral Service
1016 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Davis-Turner Funeral Service - Lynchburg.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.