Mary Ann Payne
Mary Ann Payne, 75, of Richmond formally of Amherst passed away Monday, December 13, 2021 at Chippenham Hospital.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Morning Star Baptist Church, Amherst with Dr. M.D. Mays, officiating. Interment will be in the Hunt Family Cemetery, Amherst. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com
. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service.
Davis-Turner Funeral Service
Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 2, 2022.