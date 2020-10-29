Menu
Mary S. Toller
Mary S. Toller

Mary S. Toller, 87, of Lynch Station, Va., departed this life on Monday, October 26, 2020, at her residence.

A public viewing will be held at the Chapel of Cook and Minnis Funeral Home on Friday, October 30, 2020, from 2 until 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 1 p.m., with viewing one hour prior to service, at the Oak Hill Church of God of Prophecy, 1262 Chellis Ford Road, Lynch Station, Va. Burial will take place at Mt. Airy UMC Cemetery, 4625 Mt. Airy Road, Lynch Station, Va.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
30
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Chapel of Cook and Minnis Funeral Home
Oct
31
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Oak Hill Church of God of Prophecy
1262 Chellis Ford Road, Lynch Station, Virginia
Oct
31
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Oak Hill Church of God of Prophecy
1262 Chellis Ford Road, Lynch Station, Virginia
