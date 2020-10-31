Mary S. "Nell" Toller



Mary S. "Nell" Toller, 87, of Lynch Station, Va., departed this life on Monday, October 26, 2020, at her residence. A public viewing was held at the Chapel of Cook and Minnis Funeral Home on Friday, October 30, 2020, from 2 until 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 1 p.m., with viewing one hour prior to service, at the Oak Hill Church of God of Prophecy, 1262 Chellis Ford Road, Lynch Station, Va. Burial will be held at Mt. Airy UMC Cemetery, 4625 Mt. Airy Road, Lynch Station, Va. Cook and Minnis Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family.



Published by The News & Advance on Oct. 31, 2020.