Mary Elizabeth Scott
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Brookneal
304 Lusardi Drive
Brookneal, VA
Mary Elizabeth Roulette Scott

October 6, 1943 - March 19, 2021

Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Roulette Scott, age 77, of Lynchburg, completed this life's journey on Friday, March 19, 2021, at 2:27 p.m. surrounded by her family. She was born in Manitoba, Canada, on October 6, 1943, to the late Mr. David Sinclair and Mrs. Elsie Roulette.

She is survived by her husband, James C. Scott; son, James C. Scott Jr.; stepdaughter, Shaniqua Scott Bowman; granddaughter, Destanee' J. Douglas; great-granddaughters, Novea and Zoey Douglas; one sister, Mrs. Irene Kosmenko of Osoyoos, B.C., Canada; sisters-in-law, Alice Taylor Scott, Delores S. Dixon, and Cynthia S. Martin; a devoted friend, Joyce Elliotte; her dog "Pennie"; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 29, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Tree of Life Ministries in Lynchburg. Public viewing will begin on Sunday, March 28, 2021, from 12 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home in Brookneal. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com.

Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation

304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, VA 24528
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service
304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, VA
Mar
29
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Tree of Life Ministries
2812 Greenview Drive, Lynchburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Brookneal
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
The memories of my special times with Mary are far too many to pick out a single favorite one. I loved her greatly and she was a wonderful, Mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and very special friend to me. God Bless and be with her whole family at this time.
Lee Dodd
March 29, 2021
