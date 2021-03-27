Mary Elizabeth Roulette Scott
October 6, 1943 - March 19, 2021
Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Roulette Scott, age 77, of Lynchburg, completed this life's journey on Friday, March 19, 2021, at 2:27 p.m. surrounded by her family. She was born in Manitoba, Canada, on October 6, 1943, to the late Mr. David Sinclair and Mrs. Elsie Roulette.
She is survived by her husband, James C. Scott; son, James C. Scott Jr.; stepdaughter, Shaniqua Scott Bowman; granddaughter, Destanee' J. Douglas; great-granddaughters, Novea and Zoey Douglas; one sister, Mrs. Irene Kosmenko of Osoyoos, B.C., Canada; sisters-in-law, Alice Taylor Scott, Delores S. Dixon, and Cynthia S. Martin; a devoted friend, Joyce Elliotte; her dog "Pennie"; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 29, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Tree of Life Ministries in Lynchburg. Public viewing will begin on Sunday, March 28, 2021, from 12 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home in Brookneal. Condolences may be expressed at www.JeffressFuneralHome.com
Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation
304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, VA 24528
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 27, 2021.