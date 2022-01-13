Menu
Mary Alice Payne West
1923 - 2022
BORN
1923
DIED
2022
Mary Alice Payne West

June 4, 1923 - January 9, 2022

Mary Alice Payne West, 98, of Altavista, Va., passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at her residence.

Born on June 4, 1923, in Campbell County, she was the daughter of the late George Buck Payne and Annie Monroe Payne. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd West; a son, Floyd Payne; two brothers, Earnest and William Payne; and one sister, Katherine Waller.

She is survived by her son, Raymond Payna Sr. of Altavista, Va.; one daughter, Gladys Jones (Dwight Jones Sr.) of Rustburg, Va.; five grandchildren, whom she loved, Angela Richardson (Larry) of Danville, Va., Lisa McCray (Tim) of Lynchburg, Va., Dwight Jones Jr. (Jennifer) of Rustburg, Va., Raymond Payne Jr. of Lacey, Wash., and Kevin Jones (Michelle) of Greenacres, Fla.; 14 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Funeral services for Ms. West will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022, from the chapel of Miller Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Interment will follow at Bethany Ebenezer United Methodist Church Cemetery. A public viewing will be held Friday, January 14, 2022, from 5 until 7 p.m.

The West family has entrusted the professional services of Miller Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Published by The News & Advance on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Viewing
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Miller Funeral Home and Cremation Services
VA
Jan
15
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Miller Funeral Home and Cremation Services
VA
