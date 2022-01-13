Mary Alice Payne WestJune 4, 1923 - January 9, 2022Mary Alice Payne West, 98, of Altavista, Va., passed away on Sunday, January 9, 2022, at her residence.Born on June 4, 1923, in Campbell County, she was the daughter of the late George Buck Payne and Annie Monroe Payne. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd West; a son, Floyd Payne; two brothers, Earnest and William Payne; and one sister, Katherine Waller.She is survived by her son, Raymond Payna Sr. of Altavista, Va.; one daughter, Gladys Jones (Dwight Jones Sr.) of Rustburg, Va.; five grandchildren, whom she loved, Angela Richardson (Larry) of Danville, Va., Lisa McCray (Tim) of Lynchburg, Va., Dwight Jones Jr. (Jennifer) of Rustburg, Va., Raymond Payne Jr. of Lacey, Wash., and Kevin Jones (Michelle) of Greenacres, Fla.; 14 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.Funeral services for Ms. West will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022, from the chapel of Miller Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Interment will follow at Bethany Ebenezer United Methodist Church Cemetery. A public viewing will be held Friday, January 14, 2022, from 5 until 7 p.m.The West family has entrusted the professional services of Miller Funeral Home and Cremation Services.