Maryellen Smith-Wright, 89, of the 900 block of Woodson Road, Roseland, Virginia, passed away on December 17, 2020, at home. She was the daughter of the late Edward Lafayette Swecker and Kathleen Bralley Swecker. She was preceded in death by her first husband of 52 years, John (Jack) Thomas Smith, and her sister, Jane Carol Swecker Salas.
Maryellen is survived by her second husband of 12 years, Wendell T. Wright "WT"; her sister, Susan Cox; a sister-in-law, Jane Wilson; and Maryellen's four children, John Michael Smith and wife, Carole, Ellen Smith Cartwright and her husband, David Cartwright, Gail Ann Smith and her husband, Keith Underwood, and Barbara S. Brown and her husband, Donald. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren, Chrystal, Katy, John Louis, Jackson, Hallie, Thomas, and Holly; as well as four great-grandchildren, Owen, Ethan, Lily, and Isabelle.
Maryellen graduated from Dobyns Bennett High School and was a retired registered nurse having graduated from the University of Virginia's School of Nursing. After having her children, she began working as a psychiatric nurse for over 28 years at Norfolk General Hospital (now Sentara) on 9B. She was dedicated to her patients and was a nurse of patience and understanding to all that knew her professionally and as friends during her years there. She was a member of the Jeffersonian Society from UVA as well as a 1951 alumna of the UVA School of Nursing.
She was a former member of Carrow Baptist Church in Virginia Beach, Virginia and a former member of the Woman's Missionary Union. Maryellen loved to sing, and her smile was contagious as she sang to all that heard her from the choir loft. She loved her churchwork and her Sunday School classes that she taught.
Maryellen was above all, a role model to her children, having a gentle elegance about her and generous to a fault. She was inviting to all and could charm a stranger. She was dearly loved by her husband, Jack, and then by Wendell- a 56-year serendipitous reunion of a former UVA beau before she met Jack who also graduated from UVA. Wendell would marry her and give her love, joy and constant companionship until her death, with him steadfastly by her side.
