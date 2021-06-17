Menu
Mason Randolph McGehee Jr.
1952 - 2021
1952
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
Mason Randolph McGehee Jr.

Mason Randolph McGehee Jr., 69, of Goode, Virginia passed away at his home lovingly surrounded by his family on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

He was born on February 26, 1952 in Lynchburg, Virginia to the late Dorothy White McGehee and Mason R. McGehee Sr. Randy grew up in Lynchburg, graduated from E.C. Glass High School in 1970, and went to work as the third generation in the family business, Reams Furniture. He attended Louisburg College studying Business Administration. Randy spent more than 35 years in sales and management as President of Reams Furniture.

Randy leaves behind his loving wife of 49 years, Susan; his sons, Mason Randolph McGehee III - Trad (Dana), Benjamin McGehee (Jackie), Samuel McGehee (Jennifer), and Jon Michael McGehee, and daughter, Ashley McGehee Shaddock (Eric) of Jacksonville, Florida. He was Papa Randy to Cody, Kyle, Caleb, Gabriel, and Caroline McGehee; and Anne, Eric, Lucy, Abigail, and Emma Shaddock. He is also survived by his sister, Sherrie McGehee Lineberry, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and a host of other loving friends and relatives.

He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Randy was known to be a hard worker and had an excellent knowledge of animals and gardening. He was an avid farmer, hunter, and golfer for many years. Randy never met a stranger and was often quick to lend a hand or share with a generous spirit.

He was a member of Brookhill Wesleyan Church in Forest, Virginia.

Friends and family are invited to pay their respects at the McGehee Farm in Goode on Saturday, June 19, 2021 between the hours of 1 until 4 p.m. Parking is available at Oakland United Methodist Church.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Centra Bedford Hospice for their loving and tender care of our father.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Centra Hospice - Bedford, 1621 Whitfield Drive, Bedford, Virginia 24523 or the Forest Volunteer Fire Department, 1645 Thomas Jefferson Road, Forest, Virginia 24551.

Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the McGehee family.

To send condolences online, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.

Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
