Mattie Bersch
August 3, 1923 - June 10, 2021
Mattie El Winston Bersch passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021. She was born in Campbell County, Virginia, on August 3, 1923, the daughter of George and Maude Garbee Winston. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in her death by her husband, Russell Bersch, and 11 of her 12 siblings.
She is survived by her four children, Jim Bersch (Susan), Kathryn Johnson, Winston Bersch (Jill), Ray Bersch (Neeley); six grandchildren and five great- grandchildren.
She earned a Masters in Education from the University of Virginia, and was active in the Timberlake United Methodist Church. She worked over 30 years in education at Brookville High School in Lynchburg, Va. She was the National Vice President for the Daughters of the American Colonists. Upon moving to Lake Gaston in 1986, she was active at Olive Branch United Methodist Church and the Lake Gaston Ladies Club. She loved to travel and visited 49 of the 50 states in the United States, went to New Zealand and fulfilled a dream of visiting the Panama Canal. She was an amazing wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, aunt, neighbor, friend, and she will be dearly missed.
Donations in her memory may be sent to Olive Branch United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 4141 Gasburg Road, Gasburg, VA 23857.
Letters of Condolence may be sent to The family of Mattie, c/o Jim and Susan Bersch, 359 Pinewood Acres Road, Henrico, NC 27842.
Condolences may be expressed at [email protected]
Williams Funeral Home & Crematory
410 Windsor Avenue, Lawrenceville, VA 23868
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 13, 2021.