Mattie Bersch
1923 - 2021
BORN
1923
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Williams Funeral Home & Crematory
410 Windsor Ave
Lawrenceville, VA
Mattie Bersch

August 3, 1923 - June 10, 2021

Mattie El Winston Bersch passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021. She was born in Campbell County, Virginia, on August 3, 1923, the daughter of George and Maude Garbee Winston. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in her death by her husband, Russell Bersch, and 11 of her 12 siblings.

She is survived by her four children, Jim Bersch (Susan), Kathryn Johnson, Winston Bersch (Jill), Ray Bersch (Neeley); six grandchildren and five great- grandchildren.

She earned a Masters in Education from the University of Virginia, and was active in the Timberlake United Methodist Church. She worked over 30 years in education at Brookville High School in Lynchburg, Va. She was the National Vice President for the Daughters of the American Colonists. Upon moving to Lake Gaston in 1986, she was active at Olive Branch United Methodist Church and the Lake Gaston Ladies Club. She loved to travel and visited 49 of the 50 states in the United States, went to New Zealand and fulfilled a dream of visiting the Panama Canal. She was an amazing wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, aunt, neighbor, friend, and she will be dearly missed.

Donations in her memory may be sent to Olive Branch United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 4141 Gasburg Road, Gasburg, VA 23857.

Letters of Condolence may be sent to The family of Mattie, c/o Jim and Susan Bersch, 359 Pinewood Acres Road, Henrico, NC 27842.

Condolences may be expressed at [email protected]

Williams Funeral Home & Crematory

410 Windsor Avenue, Lawrenceville, VA 23868
Published by The News & Advance on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mrs Bersch was my business teacher at BHS in 1982. She taught a general business class that lasted for two class periods. During the instruction of training we students to use a dictaphone, she stated, "This will be the only time you will be able to control a man." Those humorous words have stayed with me. She was a caring teacher as well as as compassionate woman. My prayers of comfort I extend to her family. Rest peacefully, Mrs Bersch.
Robin (Dickerson) Bourne
School
June 15, 2021
Family and Friends--I had Mrs. Bersch for home room and I remember her being very nice--so many students thought highly of her. We shall Meet Again by God´s Amazing Grace through Jesus Christ.
Brad Muncher--Brookville High Class of 1986
June 13, 2021
Best Teacher I ever had! Loved this lady, 1978 - 1979
Allen Wiley
Other
June 13, 2021
I followed Mattie as a business teacher at Brookville High School and used many books with her name written inside. As a guidance counselor, she was a great help to me as a new teacher. She was a wonderful teacher, counselor, and friend. My condolences to her loved ones. Rest easy, dear Mattie.
Liz Beverly
Work
June 13, 2021
