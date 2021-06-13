Mrs Bersch was my business teacher at BHS in 1982. She taught a general business class that lasted for two class periods. During the instruction of training we students to use a dictaphone, she stated, "This will be the only time you will be able to control a man." Those humorous words have stayed with me. She was a caring teacher as well as as compassionate woman. My prayers of comfort I extend to her family. Rest peacefully, Mrs Bersch.

Robin (Dickerson) Bourne School June 15, 2021