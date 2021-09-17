Mattie Louise Norvell Caviness Burnette
Mattie Louise Norvell Caviness Burnette, 94, of Evington, was called to her Heavenly home, Tuesday, September 14, 2021.
Born November 20, 1926 in Amherst County, she was the daughter of the late Harry Donald Norvell and Queenie Lee Hicks Norvell and was also preceded in death by a son, Roger "Ike" Odell Norvell; a son-in-law, Daniel L. Drumheller, and seventeen siblings, whom she missed immensely. Ms. Burnette began her career of service at the age of 16, and worked at Craddock & Terry Shoe Corp., Lynchburg Cotton Mill, Triangle Diner, Hilltop Restaurant, Dink's Cafe, and Justis Convenience Store, where she retired. She considered her co-workers and customers, her extended family. Ms. Burnette was first and foremost a woman of faith. She was a former member of Good News Baptist Church, with Pastor Ronnie Freeman and a current and long standing member of Northside Baptist Church in Madison Heights, with Pastor Jacob Uthup, where she was referred to as the "Mother" of the church. She loved her Pastor, her brothers and sisters in Christ, and would gladly share her testimony in hopes of leading others to salvation.
Ms. Burnette is survived by a son, Macon E. "Rocky" Caviness and wife, Carolyn of Las Vegas, Nev.; a daughter, Maggie "Sue" Payne Drumheller of Evington; seven grandchildren, Roger O. Norvell Jr., Charles S. "Charlie" Payne III, Tammy Payne Wood, Jason E. Payne, Kelly Harvey Blackwelder (Brad), Sharon Caviness Gustaitis, and Macon E. "Little Rocky" Caviness Jr (Ann Marie); nine great-grandchildren, Lindsey Paoli (Tony), Justin Gustaitis, Jordan Gustaitis (Daniela), Aimee M. Harvey, Amber D. Harvey (Andrew), Corrick L. Blackwelder, Charles "C.J." Blackwelder, Sara V. Campbell (Andre'), and Patrick C. Payne and eight great-great-grandchildren, Brody P. Comer, Camden B. Harvey, Luludja B. Blackwelder, Karter L. Bynum, Avery K. Bynum, Delaney Getz-Gustaitis, Addie Paoli, and Jack Paoli. She was also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and four "adoptive grandchildren", Randall W. Candler, Hampton O. Puckette Jr., Timothy K. Comer, and Holly L. Talton.
Ms. Burnette was an avid reader, word find aficionado, true crime TV detective, and die hard wrestling fan (better not tell her it was fake). We will all miss her sense of humor, her selfless heart, her fiery personality, and her macaroni salad.
The family wishes to thank Dr. David Paulus for the wonderful care he provided for Ms. Burnette.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Northside Baptist Church with Pastor Jacob Uthup officiating. Interment will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends, at the church, for one hour prior to the service, beginning at 12 p.m.
For everyone's safety, the family requests those attending services, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Northside Baptist Church.
Published by The News & Advance from Sep. 17 to Sep. 19, 2021.