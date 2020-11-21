Mattie Manley Stowers
Mattie Manley Stowers, age 87, of Rustburg, widow of James E. Stowers, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.
She was born in Bedford County, on September 26, 1933, daughter of the late Elmer and Mary Manley.
Mattie was a member of Tree of Life Ministries and was a retired Nurses Aid.
In addition to her husband, James, she was preceded in death by five brothers and sisters, Herbert Manley, Clarence Manley, Christine Cofflin, Mary Ruth Phelps and Helen Moore.
She is survived by five children, Garnett Robert Phelps Jr., Michael Wayne Phelps, Roger Lee Phelps, Phyllis Layne, and Debra Nichols; a stepson, William Edward Stowers; a stepdaughter, Velvia Ann Kowalsky; five grandchildren and four step-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Sunday, November 22, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020, with Pastor Mike Dodson officiating. Burial will follow at Fort Hill Memorial Park.
When attending services, please maintain social distancing and wear a mask for everyone's safety. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittentimberlake.com
.
Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The News & Advance on Nov. 21, 2020.