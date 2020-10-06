Maxine Hunter Bentley-Martin
Maxine Hunter Bentley-Martin, 87, of Gladys, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Accordius Health of Lynchburg. She was the wife first to the late Harvey M. "T" Bentley and second to the late Carlyle Martin.
Maxine was born in Campbell County, on August 27, 1933, a daughter of the late John Robert Hunter and Lillie Maye Angel Hunter. She was a member of Winn's Creek Baptist Church and a caregiver.
She is survived by one son, Ron Bentley (Cherie) of Gladys; one granddaughter, Kayla Bentley; one brother, John Hunter (Ann) of Concord; two sisters, Gladys Hunter, and Mildred Sandidge, both of Lynchburg; and four stepchildren, Randy Martin, Eddie Martin, Brenda Beadles and Cathy Short. She was preceded in death by one brother, Malcolm Hunter; and one sister, Anne Mae Crabtree.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Wickliffe Cemetery by the Rev. Jim Kopco. The family will receive friends following the graveside service.
Memorial contributions may be made to your choice of Cancer or Dementia Group.
Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Brookneal is assisting the family.
