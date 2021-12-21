Maxine Jennings Long
November 9, 1938 - December 19, 2021
Maxine Jennings Long, 83, of Forest, passed away on December 19, 2021, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the wife, love, and close life companion of Roger Long for over 63 years.
Mrs. Long was born in Nathalie, on November 9, 1938, the daughter of the late Robert Lafayette Jennings and the late Mary Lois Turner Long. She was an inactive member of Dan River Baptist Church in South Boston where Church participation had become limited due to health. She was a graduate of Halifax County High School 1957 and Lynchburg College 1961, and for 38 years served as field executive; program director; camp director and finance director for Girl Scouts councils in Virginia. Maxine received a special citation from President Reagan for a marine science program she developed with VIMS and the College of William and Mary. In 2000, she retired as Executive Director for the Pee Dee Girl Scout Council in South Carolina. She oversaw construction of the regional headquarters building where the library was named in her honor.
She was "MOM" to two sons, Robert Vernon Long (Holly) of Hickory, N.C., and James Bentley Long of Lexington S.C.; she was "GRANDMA" for five grandsons, Mason Long, Miller Long, Caleb Long, Zachary Long and Christian Long (Bridget Osmet) and one great-grandson, Liam Long. She also had a special friend, Risa Brandon. She was preceded in death by her stepmother, Anne Guthrie Jennings.
Maxine had limited mobility since she retired and endured poor health for the past five-years. She had congestive heart failure which became acute while she was recovering from severe infection and finally COVID 19. She was beloved by many people. The Lord truly blessed us with her presence. Memories of Maxine always will be noted for the warm feelings and blessings that she shared with everyone.
A private graveside service will be held at Mulberry Baptist Church. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Girl Scouts USA Commonwealth Council, 4900 Augusta Ave., Ste. 200, Richmond, VA 23230.
Henderson Funereal Home and Cremation Service, Brookneal is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hendersonfuneral.net
.
Published by The News & Advance from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2021.